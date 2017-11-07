版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 8日 星期三 07:20 BJT

UNESCO town in Vietnam under water

A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey himore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
1 / 15
People stand on the roof of their house along submerged street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

People stand on the roof of their house along submerged street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An amore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
People stand on the roof of their house along submerged street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
2 / 15
People ride boats past houses submerged by Typhoon Damrey in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

People ride boats past houses submerged by Typhoon Damrey in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 星期二
People ride boats past houses submerged by Typhoon Damrey in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
3 / 15
People ride a boat along submerged houses in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

People ride a boat along submerged houses in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
People ride a boat along submerged houses in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
4 / 15
A bridge is seen on the overflowing Thu Bon river in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A bridge is seen on the overflowing Thu Bon river in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
A bridge is seen on the overflowing Thu Bon river in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
5 / 15
People travel on a boat along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

People travel on a boat along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi Anmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 星期二
People travel on a boat along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
6 / 15
Women wade along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Women wade along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 星期二
Women wade along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
7 / 15
People sit on a boat at a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

People sit on a boat at a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 星期二
People sit on a boat at a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
8 / 15
Japanese Bridge is seen along a flooded street in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Japanese Bridge is seen along a flooded street in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Japanese Bridge is seen along a flooded street in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
9 / 15
A man wades along a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A man wades along a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 星期二
A man wades along a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
10 / 15
People ride a boat along a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

People ride a boat along a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Viemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 星期二
People ride a boat along a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
11 / 15
A man wades with a gas tank along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A man wades with a gas tank along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Homore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 星期二
A man wades with a gas tank along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
12 / 15
Motorbikes are seen along a flooded street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Motorbikes are seen along a flooded street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Motorbikes are seen along a flooded street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
13 / 15
A man rides a boat along the overflowing Thu Bon river in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A man rides a boat along the overflowing Thu Bon river in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoonmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
A man rides a boat along the overflowing Thu Bon river in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
14 / 15
A woman wades along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A woman wades along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam.more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 星期二
A woman wades along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Mass shooting at Texas church

Mass shooting at Texas church

下一个

Mass shooting at Texas church

Mass shooting at Texas church

A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.

04:13 BJT
Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

03:45 BJT
Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

02:15 BJT
100 years since Russian Revolution

100 years since Russian Revolution

Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.

00:01 BJT

精选图集

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

Mass shooting at Texas church

Mass shooting at Texas church

A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights and backstage at China fashion week.

Jerusalem's tangled webs

Jerusalem's tangled webs

Millions of long-jawed spiders create giant cobwebs that envelop a forest, a phenomenon rarely seen in the Middle East.

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

100 years since Russian Revolution

100 years since Russian Revolution

Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses

Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses

Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐