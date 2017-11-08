Cleaning up the Niger Delta
Workers remove dead mangroves during the cleanup at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Nearly a decade afmore
A crab walks on the clean shoreline of Bodo creeks in Rivers State, Nigeria. Oil companies and activists hope more
Workers fill a plastic container with recovered crude oil, after the flushing of the contaminated shoreline atmore
A worker sits on dead mangrove trunks at the Bodo clean-up site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Four hundred workersmore
A man stands in a boat loaded with pump engines at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Unlike cleamore
Plastic containers used in the crude oil cleanup, are seen at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Unlike cmore
A man scopes recovered crude oil retained behind the boom at the Bodo cleanup Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Amore
A worker flushes the crude oil polluted shoreline at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Amore
A man walks on a cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Workers put a pump engine on a boat at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man stands next to a cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man stands next to a stream of water in the cleaned up section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. Rmore
Workers board a boat at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Men work at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A signboard announces the cleanup by Shell-SPDC in Bodo Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Canoes are seen on the bank of a creek at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotumore
A clean shoreline with stumps of mangrove trees seen in Bodo Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Workers flush the contaminated crude oil polluted creek shoreline at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nimore
A high-pressure hose pushed into the soil flushes out mixed crude oil and water at the Bodo cleanup in Rivers more
Men stand on refilled sand within the cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afmore
