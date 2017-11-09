Photos of the week
A snow-covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfesmore
White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Donald Trump sits in his car after being grounded more
A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag as he attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Samore
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's more
A law enforcement officer enters the First Baptist Church, the site of a mass shooting, in Sutherland Springs,more
The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York more
President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Mmore
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Tmore
Bowe Bergdahl, who was demoted and dishonourably discharged from the U.S. Army for abandoning his post in Afghmore
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands after making joint statements at the Greamore
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, practicemore
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya November 6, more
A man walks over a natural bridge at Butler Wash in Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding, Utah, October more
Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in the memory ofmore
Police officers detain a participant of a Russian nationalist march on National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia Nomore
Tottenham's Mousa Dembele is seen in action against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Novemore
Riot police run past an excavator during a demonstration against open-cast brown coal mining in Garzweiler, nomore
Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Arachnid Collection, looks at giant spider webs, spunmore
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) advance towards the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq November 3, 2017. REUTERS/more
Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India, November 2more
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Cleaning up the Niger Delta
Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills on the Bodo Creek, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region.
Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ
President Trump's secret attempt to visit the heavily fortified demilitarized zone is defeated by fog and mist.
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
Aftermath of the Texas shooting
Workers repair and paint the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas as the pastor considers demolishing the building and putting a memorial in its place, a Southern Baptist Convention official said.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.
CMA Awards red carpet
Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.