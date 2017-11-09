Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army take a position during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish distrimore
A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish distrimore
Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreimore
A military vehicle belonging to the Libyan National Army fires towards the positions of Islamist militants durmore
Members of the Libyan National Army take cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district inmore
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures as he takes up a position during clashes with Islamist militantsmore
A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish distrimore
Members of the Libyan National Army run for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish districtmore
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in more
A member of the Libyan National Army reacts as he holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Kmore
A member of the Libyan National Army holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish distmore
Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreimore
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures as he holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants inmore
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Bengmore
A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish distrimore
A member of the Libyan National Army shouts during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Bemore
Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreimore
A member of the Libyan National Army takes cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district more
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in more
下一个
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Cleaning up the Niger Delta
Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills on the Bodo Creek, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region.
精选图集
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
Aftermath of the Texas shooting
Workers repair and paint the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas as the pastor considers demolishing the building and putting a memorial in its place, a Southern Baptist Convention official said.
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.
CMA Awards red carpet
Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Cleaning up the Niger Delta
Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills on the Bodo Creek, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.