2017年 11月 10日 星期五

Aftermath of the Texas shooting

A Texas state trooper helps erect a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Texas state trooper helps erect a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 星期五
A Texas state trooper helps erect a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Workers paint filled-in bullet holes at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Workers paint filled-in bullet holes at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fall window decorations are seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Fall window decorations are seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A worker pauses (R) as repairs are made at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A worker pauses (R) as repairs are made at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The playground is seen outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The playground is seen outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Workers make prepare a new door at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Workers make prepare a new door at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The bullet-riddled front door lies on the lawn at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The bullet-riddled front door lies on the lawn at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A worker sweeps the walk at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A worker sweeps the walk at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Workers make repairs and paint the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Workers make repairs and paint the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman stands in the doorway of the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman stands in the doorway of the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Texas state trooper inspects a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Texas state trooper inspects a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A worker installs new doors at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A worker installs new doors at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man walks by the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man walks by the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
