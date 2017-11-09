Aftermath of the Texas shooting
A Texas state trooper helps erect a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Suthemore
Workers paint filled-in bullet holes at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Sprmore
Fall window decorations are seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springsmore
A worker pauses (R) as repairs are made at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland more
The playground is seen outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texmore
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERmore
Workers make prepare a new door at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs,more
The bullet-riddled front door lies on the lawn at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Suthmore
A worker sweeps the walk at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas.more
Workers make repairs and paint the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texmore
A woman stands in the doorway of the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Tmore
A Texas state trooper inspects a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherlamore
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERmore
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERmore
A worker installs new doors at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texmore
A man walks by the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rickmore
下一个
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
精选图集
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.
CMA Awards red carpet
Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Cleaning up the Niger Delta
Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills on the Bodo Creek, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.