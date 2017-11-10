Desperate Rohingya flee on flimsy raft
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bmore
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bmore
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bmore
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bmore
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bmore
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bmore
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Banglademore
Rohingya refugees walk in the water after crossing the Naf River with an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknamore
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Banglademore
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft with their belongings after crossing the Naf River at Sabrangmore
Rohingya refugees walk in the water after crossing the Naf River with an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknamore
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Banglademore
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Banglademore
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Banglademore
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Banglademore
Rohingya refugees who crossed the Naf River with an improvised raft, are temporarily detained by Border Guard more
Picture shows an improvised raft used by Rohingya refugees to cross the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangmore
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River on an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. more
