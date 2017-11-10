版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 11日 星期六 03:26 BJT

Desperate Rohingya flee on flimsy raft

Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
1 / 18
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
2 / 18
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
3 / 18
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 星期五
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
4 / 18
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
5 / 18
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 18
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Banglademore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 星期五
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
7 / 18
Rohingya refugees walk in the water after crossing the Naf River with an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees walk in the water after crossing the Naf River with an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknamore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 星期五
Rohingya refugees walk in the water after crossing the Naf River with an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
8 / 18
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Banglademore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
9 / 18
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft with their belongings after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft with their belongings after crossing the Naf River at Sabrangmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft with their belongings after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
10 / 18
Rohingya refugees walk in the water after crossing the Naf River with an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees walk in the water after crossing the Naf River with an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknamore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 星期五
Rohingya refugees walk in the water after crossing the Naf River with an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
11 / 18
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Banglademore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
12 / 18
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Banglademore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
13 / 18
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Banglademore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
14 / 18
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Banglademore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees come out of an improvised raft after crossing the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
15 / 18
Rohingya refugees who crossed the Naf River with an improvised raft, are temporarily detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees who crossed the Naf River with an improvised raft, are temporarily detained by Border Guard more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees who crossed the Naf River with an improvised raft, are temporarily detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
16 / 18
Picture shows an improvised raft used by Rohingya refugees to cross the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Picture shows an improvised raft used by Rohingya refugees to cross the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Picture shows an improvised raft used by Rohingya refugees to cross the Naf River at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
17 / 18
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River on an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River on an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River on an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

下一个

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

00:13 BJT
Aftermath of the Texas shooting

Aftermath of the Texas shooting

Workers repair and paint the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas as the pastor considers demolishing the building and putting a memorial in its...

2017年 11月 10日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

2017年 11月 10日
Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

2017年 11月 9日

精选图集

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

Dogs of the world

Dogs of the world

Canine capers at the World Dog Show in Leipzig, Germany.

Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

India plans to spray water over its capital New Delhi to combat toxic smog that has triggered a pollution emergency.

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

Aftermath of the Texas shooting

Aftermath of the Texas shooting

Workers repair and paint the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas as the pastor considers demolishing the building and putting a memorial in its place, a Southern Baptist Convention official said.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

Best of CMA Awards

Best of CMA Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.

CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐