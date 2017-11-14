Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran
A damaged building is seen following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasmore
A woman reacts next to a dead body following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REmore
A man looks at a damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulaimmore
People receive treatment following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnmore
A man walks past a damaged building following an earthquake in Darbandikhan in Sulaimaniya Governorate, Iraq. more
A wounded boy is treated following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnmore
A damaged building is seen following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tamore
People react as they run following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnmore
People react next to dead bodies following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERSmore
A man reacts following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handomore
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building following an earth quake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshahmore
A man sits outside a damaged belonging following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. more
Residents look at a damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulmore
Residents gather near a damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city ofmore
A wounded woman lies on a bed as she is evacuated, following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermansmore
Residents look at a damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulmore
A damaged building is seen following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasmore
A man reacts following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agenmore
People walk past a damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulamore
Men tend to an injured woman following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasmore
People walk past a damaged building following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. Rmore
Collapsed building is seen in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous more
A man gestures inside a damaged building following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran.more
People react following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agenmore
Collapsed building is seen in the town of Darbandikhan, east of the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomomore
A woman reacts as medics cover dead bodies following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iramore
People react following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency
A man rides a motorcycle past a damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Darbandikhan, near themore
Collapsed building is seen in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous more
Rocks are seen on the road after an earthquake near the Darbandikhan Dam, close the city of Sulaimaniyah, in tmore
A wounded man lies on a bed at a temporary outside hospital, following an earthquake at the town of Darbandikhmore
A crack is seen on a road after an earthquake at the Darbandikhan Dam, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the smore
Collapsed building is seen in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous more
A man carries his belongings following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasmore
Damaged belongings are seen following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnmore
