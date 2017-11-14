版本:
Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran

A damaged building is seen following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A woman reacts next to a dead body following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A man looks at a damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
People receive treatment following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A man walks past a damaged building following an earthquake in Darbandikhan in Sulaimaniya Governorate, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A wounded boy is treated following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A damaged building is seen following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
People react as they run following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
People react next to dead bodies following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A man reacts following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building following an earth quake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A man sits outside a damaged belonging following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Residents look at a damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Residents gather near a damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A wounded woman lies on a bed as she is evacuated, following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Residents look at a damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A damaged building is seen following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A man reacts following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
People walk past a damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Men tend to an injured woman following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
People walk past a damaged building following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Collapsed building is seen in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A man gestures inside a damaged building following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
People react following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Collapsed building is seen in the town of Darbandikhan, east of the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A woman reacts as medics cover dead bodies following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
People react following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A man rides a motorcycle past a damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Collapsed building is seen in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Rocks are seen on the road after an earthquake near the Darbandikhan Dam, close the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A wounded man lies on a bed at a temporary outside hospital, following an earthquake at the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A crack is seen on a road after an earthquake at the Darbandikhan Dam, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Collapsed building is seen in the town of Darbandikhan, near the city of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A man carries his belongings following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Damaged belongings are seen following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
