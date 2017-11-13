版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 13日 星期一 21:56 BJT

Texas church reopens after shooting

People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed in a shooting attack last week, as the church was opened to the public as a memorial to those killed, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Chairs and roses show where people were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Chairs and roses show where Marc and Noah Holcombe were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Chairs and roses show where Crystal Holcombe (L) and her unborn child were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A chair and a rose shows where Haley Krueger was found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Chairs and roses show where Joann and Brooke Ward and others were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Chairs and roses mark where worshipers were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A Bible open to the book of Proverbs is seen at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed one week ago, as the church opens to the public as a memorial to those killed, in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S. November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
People react as they look at chairs showing where the Holcolmbe family and others were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A woman prays in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A chair and roses shows where Karla Holcombe was found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Chairs and roses show where Crystal Holcombe (3rd L) and her unborn child were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A chair and a rose is displayed where Karla Holcombe was found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A woman and her children look at chairs showing where the Holcolmbe family and others were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A member of the media walks inside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
