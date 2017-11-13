Texas church reopens after shooting
People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed in a shooting attackmore
Chairs and roses show where people were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTmore
Chairs and roses show where Marc and Noah Holcombe were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Smore
Chairs and roses show where Crystal Holcombe (L) and her unborn child were found dead at the First Baptist Chumore
A chair and a rose shows where Haley Krueger was found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.more
Chairs and roses show where Joann and Brooke Ward and others were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sumore
Chairs and roses mark where worshipers were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Rmore
A Bible open to the book of Proverbs is seen at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 peoplemore
People react as they look at chairs showing where the Holcolmbe family and others were found dead at the Firstmore
A woman prays in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A chair and roses shows where Karla Holcombe was found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.more
Chairs and roses show where Crystal Holcombe (3rd L) and her unborn child were found dead at the First Baptistmore
A chair and a rose is displayed where Karla Holcombe was found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland more
People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman and her children look at chairs showing where the Holcolmbe family and others were found dead at the Fmore
A member of the media walks inside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
下一个
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
精选图集
Crisis at Manus Island detention center
Hundreds of asylum seekers have barricaded themselves into the Manus Island center for two weeks without regular food or water supplies, defying attempts by Australia and Papua New Guinea to close the facility, saying they fear for their safety if removed to transit centers.
#MeToo march in Hollywood
Hundreds of people marched in Los Angeles to support victims of sexual assault and harassment, inspired by a social media campaign that has portrayed such abuse as a pervasive feature of American life.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran
At least 450 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
MTV EMA red carpet
Style from the MTV EMA red carpet.