版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 15日 星期三 06:25 BJT

Crisis at Manus Island detention center

An undated image released November 13, 2017 shows detainees staging a protest inside the compound at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Refugee Action Coalition/Handout via REUTERS

An undated image released November 13, 2017 shows detainees staging a protest inside the compound at the Manusmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 星期二
An undated image released November 13, 2017 shows detainees staging a protest inside the compound at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Refugee Action Coalition/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
Workers dismantle structures in Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS

Workers dismantle structures in Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Socmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Workers dismantle structures in Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
Dismantled objects lie on the ground at the asylum seekers detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

Dismantled objects lie on the ground at the asylum seekers detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea.more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 星期五
Dismantled objects lie on the ground at the asylum seekers detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
Dismantled rubbish bins lie on the ground at the asylum seekers detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

Dismantled rubbish bins lie on the ground at the asylum seekers detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Gumore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 星期五
Dismantled rubbish bins lie on the ground at the asylum seekers detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
Asylum seekers build a makeshift fence with fabric, at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/via REUTERS

Asylum seekers build a makeshift fence with fabric, at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Smore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Asylum seekers build a makeshift fence with fabric, at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
Authorities work at dismantling a makeshift water catchment tent at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Mostafa/Social Media/via REUTERS

Authorities work at dismantling a makeshift water catchment tent at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 星期六
Authorities work at dismantling a makeshift water catchment tent at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Mostafa/Social Media/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 20
Water leaks from a damaged water tank at Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS

Water leaks from a damaged water tank at Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Boumore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Water leaks from a damaged water tank at Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
An undated image released November 1, 2017 shows an empty building inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Australian Greens Senator Nick McKim/Handout via REUTERS

An undated image released November 1, 2017 shows an empty building inside the Manus Island detention centre inmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
An undated image released November 1, 2017 shows an empty building inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Australian Greens Senator Nick McKim/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
Workers dismantle structures in Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS

Workers dismantle structures in Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Socmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Workers dismantle structures in Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 20
Dismantled objects lie on the ground at the asylum seekers detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

Dismantled objects lie on the ground at the asylum seekers detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea.more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 星期五
Dismantled objects lie on the ground at the asylum seekers detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
Buses are seen lined up outside Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS

Buses are seen lined up outside Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Socmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Buses are seen lined up outside Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 20
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 星期二
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 20
Asylum seekers react to the PNG court decision on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

Asylum seekers react to the PNG court decision on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 星期二
Asylum seekers react to the PNG court decision on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
An undated image released on November 1, 2017 shows detainees fixing a perimeter fence at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Refugee Action Coalition/Handout via REUTERS

An undated image released on November 1, 2017 shows detainees fixing a perimeter fence at the Manus Island detmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
An undated image released on November 1, 2017 shows detainees fixing a perimeter fence at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Refugee Action Coalition/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
An undated image released on November 1, 2017 shows electricity generators being removed from the compounds at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Refugee Action Coalition/Handout via REUTERS

An undated image released on November 1, 2017 shows electricity generators being removed from the compounds atmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
An undated image released on November 1, 2017 shows electricity generators being removed from the compounds at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Refugee Action Coalition/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
Asylum seekers modify a man-made well at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Abdul Aziz Adam/via REUTERS

Asylum seekers modify a man-made well at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Abdul Aziz Adammore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
Asylum seekers modify a man-made well at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Abdul Aziz Adam/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 20
Asylum seekers are seen at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Abdul Aziz Adam/via REUTERS

Asylum seekers are seen at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Abdul Aziz Adam/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
Asylum seekers are seen at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Abdul Aziz Adam/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. via REUTERS

Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. via REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 星期二
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. via REUTERS

Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
#MeToo march in Hollywood

#MeToo march in Hollywood

下一个

#MeToo march in Hollywood

#MeToo march in Hollywood

Hundreds of people marched in Los Angeles to support victims of sexual assault and harassment, inspired by a social media campaign that has portrayed such abuse...

03:20 BJT
Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.

02:35 BJT
Where the Rohingya once lived

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

02:05 BJT
Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran

Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran

At least 450 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday.

00:45 BJT

精选图集

Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.

Deadly flash floods in Greece

Deadly flash floods in Greece

A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least seven. Several residents are killed during floods following heavy rainfall outside Athens. At least seven people died in flash floods which hit Greece on Wednesday, authorities said, as a raging torrent swept through towns west of Athens after heavy rains.

Australians vote for same-sex marriage

Australians vote for same-sex marriage

Australians vote overwhelmingly for same-sex marriage, paving the way for legislation by the end of 2017.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

#MeToo march in Hollywood

#MeToo march in Hollywood

Hundreds of people marched in Los Angeles to support victims of sexual assault and harassment, inspired by a social media campaign that has portrayed such abuse as a pervasive feature of American life.

Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.

Where the Rohingya once lived

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran

Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran

At least 450 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday.

Texas church reopens after shooting

Texas church reopens after shooting

The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs opens to the public as a memorial to those killed in the shooting.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐