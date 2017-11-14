Italy fails to qualify for World Cup
Italy players look dejected after a 0-0 draw against Sweden in Milan. A desperate draw at home to a defiant, bmore
Sweden's Sebastian Larsson and teammates celebrate after the match. The Swedes, whose starting lineup includedmore
Italy's Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected after the match. It was the tear-jerking end to the career of their 39more
Sweden celebrate after the match. The Italians have only failed to qualify for the tournament once before - mimore
Italy's Federico Bernardeschi looks dejected after the match. The players sank to their knees as the final whimore
Sweden's Sebastian Larsson and Andreas Granqvist celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Italy's Stephan El Shaarawy looks dejected as Sweden's Emil Forsberg looks on after the match. REUTERS/Max Romore
Gian Piero Ventura, at 69 the oldest coach Italy has ever had, refused to confirm that he would step down, saymore
Sweden coach Janne Andersson celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italy's Ciro Immobile misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Sweden's Isaac Kiese Thelin misses a chance to score in action with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci. REUTERS/Alessandmore
Sweden's Marcus Berg and teammates celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italy's Marco Parolo in action with Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci in action with Sweden's Andreas Granqvist. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Italy's Alessandro Florenzi looks dejected after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura and referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Italy players stand during the national anthem before the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
