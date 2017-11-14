#MeToo march in Hollywood
Hundreds of people marched in the heart of Hollywood on Sunday to support victims of sexual assault and harassmore
The #MeToo march and rally followed a relentless series of accusations by men and women who said they were vicmore
The marchers started at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, walking along the noted "Walk omore
The allegations have inspired an online campaign, tagged #MeToo, that has encouraged men and women in all walkmore
Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman who declined to give her name wears an outfit with the names of all the men in Hollywood who sexually more
Arlene Rios, 40, who said she was sexually assaulted twice while in the U.S. Navy, participates in the march. more
Demonstrators gather on actor Kevin Spacey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Earlier this month, actor Kevmore
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A demonstrator takes part in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A demonstrator takes part in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A vendor sells #MeToo badges. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
下一个
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran
At least 450 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday.
Texas church reopens after shooting
The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs opens to the public as a memorial to those killed in the shooting.
精选图集
Army takes control in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.
Deadly flash floods in Greece
A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least seven. Several residents are killed during floods following heavy rainfall outside Athens. At least seven people died in flash floods which hit Greece on Wednesday, authorities said, as a raging torrent swept through towns west of Athens after heavy rains.
Australians vote for same-sex marriage
Australians vote overwhelmingly for same-sex marriage, paving the way for legislation by the end of 2017.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Crisis at Manus Island detention center
Hundreds of asylum seekers have barricaded themselves into the Manus Island center for two weeks without regular food or water supplies, defying attempts by Australia and Papua New Guinea to close the facility, saying they fear for their safety if removed to transit centers.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran
At least 450 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday.
Texas church reopens after shooting
The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs opens to the public as a memorial to those killed in the shooting.