Deadly flash floods in Greece
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in tmore
Part of a destroyed house is seen following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Hellenic Red Cross volunteers and firemen evacuate an elderly man following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandmore
A destroyed car is seen next to a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkismore
A local cleans the mud from the entrance of his house as another crosses a flooded street following heavy rainmore
A local looks at debris piled up under her balcony following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkmore
A local wearing a raincoat looks at a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Amore
A local cleans the mud from the street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantimore
A local cleans the mud from the entrance of his house following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/more
Debris and a destroyed car are piled up next to a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandrmore
Destroyed cars block a muddy road following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantimore
A drowned dog is seen next to a flooded street following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Almore
A local stumbles as she walks on debris in a yard, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERmore
Locals stand next to destroyed car following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantmore
A cross hangs on the muddy door of a destroyed house following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTmore
Storm clouds are seen over a flooded street following a rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstmore
A bamboo root is laid on muddy furniture, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Kmore
Destroyed cars are seen inside a yard following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstmore
A local stands inside her destroyed house, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis more
Locals walk among debris in a yard, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstanmore
Locals stand at the entrance of their destroyed house following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUmore
Local Konstantina Louka stands next to her destroyed garage entrance following a heavy rainfall in the town ofmore
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in tmore
A Greek national flag flutters atop a terrace as locals observe a flooded street following a heavy rainfall inmore
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, holds a cat he saved from a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the towmore
