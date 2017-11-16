Photos of the week
People pray in the First Baptist Church where 26 people were killed in a shooting attack, as the church was opmore
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran November 13, 2017.more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are reflected in a mirror while visiting more
A Rohingya boy gets a haircut at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 15, 2017. REUTEmore
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Bengmore
A dead whale is seen on the shore of Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar more
A 3D mask and an iPhone X are seen during a demonstration of recognition ID at the office of Bkav, a Vietnamesmore
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangmore
Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault more
Italy players look dejected after they failed to qualify for the World Cup in a match against Sweden, in Milanmore
Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad holds a Barbie doll made in her likeness as she attends the 2017 Glamour Womenmore
President Donald Trump attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit gala dinner in Manilamore
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelmore
President Donald Trump is reflected in the fuselage as he boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home tomore
A destroyed car is stuck at the entrance of a house following flash floods that hit areas west of Athens killimore
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justicmore
An Israeli soldier from the navy jumps into the water as he takes part in a drill practicing the defense of Ismore
Dmitry Ushakov and Andrey Yudin of Russia compete in the men's synchronized trampoline final at the 32nd FIG Tmore
Soldiers are seen on an armoured vehicle outside parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Phmore
A woman plays with her three dogs at the beach after sunset in Del Mar, California, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/more
Army takes control in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of...
Deadly flash floods in Greece
A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least 15 people.
Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster
Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.
Latin Grammy red carpet
Fashion and style from the Latin Grammy Awards.
Inside the Museum of the Bible
Washington's new Museum of the Bible opens its doors for a media preview.
Australians vote for same-sex marriage
Australians vote overwhelmingly for same-sex marriage, paving the way for legislation by the end of 2017.
Crisis at Manus Island detention center
Hundreds of asylum seekers have barricaded themselves into the Manus Island center for two weeks without regular food or water supplies, defying attempts by Australia and Papua New Guinea to close the facility, saying they fear for their safety if removed to transit centers.