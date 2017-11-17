Kenyan opposition leader returns
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is sprayed with water by police in Nairobi. REUTERS/Bamore
Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui is hit by another car as riot police disperse the convoy of Kenyan omore
Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui rolls to safety after he was hit by another car as riot police dispemore
Riot police use stones to disperse the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Amore
An anti-riot police officer fires tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliancemore
A man makes his way through rising tear gas fired by riot police officers to disperse supporters of Kenyan oppmore
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition is welcomed by his suppomore
An injured supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition walks after he clams he wasmore
A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gestures during a rally in the Kmore
Police spray water to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thommore
The driver to Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui secures his damaged car after he was hit by another vemore
Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui lies in a trench after he was hit by another car as riot police dispmore
A Kenyan policeman throws stones at Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui's car, as riot police dispersed more
Anti-riot police fire live bullets into the air to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Allmore
Members of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition attend a rally in the Kibera slum inmore
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga flee teargas during protests in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas more
Anti-riot police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalmore
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition clash with police officers in Nairobimore
An injured supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga lies on the ground in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ramore
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, run as riot police officers fire teamore
下一个
Inside the Museum of the Bible
Washington's new Museum of the Bible opens its doors for a media preview.
Dogs of the world
Canine capers at the World Dog Show in Leipzig, Germany.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Labor of love French chateau for sale
A vast 18th-century chateau on the banks of France's River Loire is likely to be sold for a fraction of the amount its owner has spent restoring it.
精选图集
Fiery protests in Greece
Protesters clash with police following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece.
Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster
Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Latin Grammy red carpet
Fashion and style from the Latin Grammy Awards.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Army takes control in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.
Deadly flash floods in Greece
A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least 15 people.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.