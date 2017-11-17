版本:
中国
2017年 11月 18日 星期六

Kenyan opposition leader returns

A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is sprayed with water by police in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is sprayed with water by police in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui is hit by another car as riot police disperse the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, upon Odinga's return to Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui is hit by another car as riot police disperse the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, upon Odinga's return to Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui rolls to safety after he was hit by another car as riot police dispersed the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, upon Odinga's return to Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui rolls to safety after he was hit by another car as riot police dispersed the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, upon Odinga's return to Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police use stones to disperse the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition as they attempt to access the Uhuru Park grounds upon his return in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
Riot police use stones to disperse the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition as they attempt to access the Uhuru Park grounds upon his return in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An anti-riot police officer fires tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
An anti-riot police officer fires tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man makes his way through rising tear gas fired by riot police officers to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
A man makes his way through rising tear gas fired by riot police officers to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition is welcomed by his supporters upon his return in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition is welcomed by his supporters upon his return in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An injured supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition walks after he clams he was stabbed during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
An injured supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition walks after he clams he was stabbed during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gestures during a rally in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 星期四
A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gestures during a rally in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Police spray water to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
Police spray water to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
The driver to Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui secures his damaged car after he was hit by another vehicle as riot police dispersed the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
The driver to Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui secures his damaged car after he was hit by another vehicle as riot police dispersed the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui lies in a trench after he was hit by another car as riot police dispersed the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition upon Odinga's return to Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui lies in a trench after he was hit by another car as riot police dispersed the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition upon Odinga's return to Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Kenyan policeman throws stones at Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui's car, as riot police dispersed the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
A Kenyan policeman throws stones at Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui's car, as riot police dispersed the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Anti-riot police fire live bullets into the air to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
Anti-riot police fire live bullets into the air to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition attend a rally in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 星期四
Members of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition attend a rally in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga flee teargas during protests in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga flee teargas during protests in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Anti-riot police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
Anti-riot police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition clash with police officers in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition clash with police officers in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An injured supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga lies on the ground in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
An injured supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga lies on the ground in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, run as riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse them along Mombasa Road, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, run as riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse them along Mombasa Road, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
