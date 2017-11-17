Photos of the week
People pray in the First Baptist Church where 26 people were killed in a shooting attack, as the church was opmore
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnimmore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are reflected in a mirror while visiting more
A Rohingya boy gets a haircut at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrmore
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Bengmore
A dead whale is seen on the shore of Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A 3D mask and an iPhone X are seen during a demonstration of recognition ID at the office of Bkav, a Vietnamesmore
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangmore
Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault more
Italy players look dejected after they failed to qualify for the World Cup in a match against Sweden, in Milanmore
Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad holds a Barbie doll made in her likeness as she attends the 2017 Glamour Womenmore
President Donald Trump attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit gala dinner in Manilamore
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
President Trump is reflected in the fuselage as he boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.more
A destroyed car is stuck at the entrance of a house following flash floods that hit areas west of Athens killimore
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justicmore
An Israeli soldier from the navy jumps into the water as he takes part in a drill practicing the defense of Ismore
Dmitry Ushakov and Andrey Yudin of Russia compete in the men's synchronized trampoline final at the 32nd FIG Tmore
Soldiers are seen on an armoured vehicle outside parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman plays with her three dogs at the beach after sunset in Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
