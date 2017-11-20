版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 21日 星期二 00:15 BJT

Couple tie knot across U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Brian Houston arrives to marry Evelia Reyes as Reyes' daughter Alexis looks on when U.S. Border patrol agents opened a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families short visits visit at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
Brian Houston arrives to marry Evelia Reyes as Reyes' daughter Alexis looks on when U.S. Border patrol agents opened a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families short visits visit at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and talk along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and talk along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A mother and son embrace as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
A mother and son embrace as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A member of the U.S. Border patrol agent watches as she open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
A member of the U.S. Border patrol agent watches as she open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A family member waves as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
A family member waves as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 星期日
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
