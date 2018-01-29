版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 30日 星期二 01:15 BJT

Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire

A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya. A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya. A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
1 / 17
Residents attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi.more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Residents attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
2 / 17
A resident reacts after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slum in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident reacts after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijijimore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
A resident reacts after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slum in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
3 / 17
Residents gather near their salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents gather near their salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Residents gather near their salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
4 / 17
Residents attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi.more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Residents attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
5 / 17
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
6 / 17
Residents watch as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents watch as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Residents watch as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
7 / 17
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in Southlands estate of Nairobi. Rmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
8 / 17
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
9 / 17
Residents react after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents react after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji smore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Residents react after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
10 / 17
Residents pour water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slum in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents pour water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slum in Southlands estamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Residents pour water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slum in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
11 / 17
A resident watches as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident watches as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Naimore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
A resident watches as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
12 / 17
A resident attempts to salvage belongings as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident attempts to salvage belongings as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Smore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
A resident attempts to salvage belongings as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
13 / 17
A resident stands gather near her salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident stands gather near her salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
A resident stands gather near her salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
14 / 17
Residents react after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents react after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji smore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Residents react after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
15 / 17
A resident stands near her salvaged belongings as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident stands near her salvaged belongings as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
A resident stands near her salvaged belongings as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
16 / 17
Residents gather near their salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents gather near their salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Residents gather near their salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

下一个

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

2018年 1月 30日
Korean hockey diplomacy

Korean hockey diplomacy

North and South Korean hockey players will form a unified women's team at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

2018年 1月 30日
Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Fashion highlights from the Grammys.

2018年 1月 29日
Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

2018年 1月 29日

精选图集

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.

Black Panther premiere

Black Panther premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther" in Los Angeles.

Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office

Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office

Thousands watch opposition leader Raila Odinga take a symbolic presidential oath in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

Inside Amazon's Spheres

Inside Amazon's Spheres

Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained, and later released, after appearing at a Moscow rally to boycott the upcoming presidential election.

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

Carnival in Venice

Carnival in Venice

Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.

Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐