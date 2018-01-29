Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

A still image taken from a video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny being detained by Interior Ministry members in Moscow. Russian police wrestled Navalny into a patrol wagon moments after he appeared at a rally to urge voters to boycott what he said would be a rigged presidential election in March. He was released around midnight without charges, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told Reuters, but would face court at a later date. If charged with violating laws on holding demonstrations, Navalny could face up to 30 days in prison. NAVALNY.COM/Handout/Reuters TV via REUTERS

Close