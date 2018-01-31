State of the Union
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump arrives in the House Chamber to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua more
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise points after being acknowledged during President Donald Trump's first State of the Unimore
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonmore
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
American student Otto Warmbier's parents Fred and Cindy Warmbier applaud as President Donald Trump talks aboutmore
U.S. Senators, including Elizabeth Warren, Tim Kaine, Ed Markey and Bernie Sanders, listen to President Donaldmore
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
First lady Melania Trump applauds with second lady Karen Pence during President Donald Trump's State of the Unmore
President Donald J. Trump gestures at the podium in front of Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the Housmore
House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi react to President Donald Trump's State more
Democratic members of Congress wearing kente cloths in honor of countries allegedly disparaged by President Domore
White House chief of staff General John Kelly applauds as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Unimore
First lady Melania Trump remains seated while applauding during a standing ovation at President Donald Trump'smore
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, watch during the president's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernsmore
Elizabeth Alvarado, Robert Mickens, Evelyn Rodriguez, and Freddy Cuevas, parents of two girls who were chased more
Donald Trump Jr, Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTmore
President Donald Trump points towards Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker�Paul�Ryan�during his State omore
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump's cabinet applaud him as he arrives for his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Carlos more
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session more
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, U.S. Secretary of Defense Gen. Jim Mattis, Secretary of the Treasury Stevmore
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
House Minotity Leader Nancy Pelosi talks with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Patty Murray prmore
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
White House senior advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive for President Donald Trump's State of the Unmore
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan chat as they await President Donald Trump's Statemore
First lady Melania Trump waves prior to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Carlos Bamore
Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer, U.S. Suprmore
President Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr arrive to sit in the first lady's box ahead of President Donald Trump'smore
