Dreams on ice in Kenya

Members of Kenya's only ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya January 20, 2018. Ice hockey is not yet an official country-run sport, but the team, the only one in the country, is trying to register to become a Kenyan ice hockey federation in the hopes of competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A member of Kenya's ice hockey team skates during a practice session. The team plans to take part in an all-African ice hockey tournament that will feature teams from South Africa and Northern Africa. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A member of Kenya's ice hockey team sits on the bench during a practice session. Most of the players got their start in the game playing hockey on rollerblades in a park in central Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members of Kenya's ice hockey team skate during a practice session. The ice rink, the only one in East Africa, is too small to be considered an Olympic-sized rink. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Boards are seen on a wall during practice. The team includes many foreigners from Canada, the United States, Russia and all over the world. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A member of Kenya's ice hockey team skates during a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members get dressed before a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A female member gears up before a practice session. Three women train with the men, because they lack the numbers to form a women�s squad at this time. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A member puts on his skates before a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A member gets dressed before a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A member looks for skates before a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A member stretches before a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members talk in the dressing room before a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A member watches his teammates from the bench. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members skate during a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members get dressed before a practice session. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

