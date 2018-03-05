China's Congress meets
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the...more
A member of the security personnel keeps watch at the end of the opening session of the National People's...more
Delegates follow the speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (unseen) during the opening session of the National...more
Attendants serve tea before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of...more
Members of the security personnel sit guard after the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC)...more
Ushers pose for pictures at the Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress...more
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials clap their hands as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang bows...more
Delegates arrive for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the...more
A journalist reports on a ladder outside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the...more
Delegates leave after the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the...more
Lei Jun, founder and chief executive officer of smartphone maker Xiaomi, speaks to the media as he arrives for...more
A member of the security personnel keeps watch at the end of the opening session of the National People's...more
A member of the security personnel sits at his position before the opening session of the National People's...more
Military delegates arrive for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of...more
Detail of a delegate in traditional costume who arrives for the opening session of the National People's...more
Security personnel are deployed around the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the National...more
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and other senior officials sing national anthem...more
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang bows after delivering his speech during the opening session of the National...more
Ushers stand at the Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in...more
Military delegates arrive for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of...more
A member of the security personnel sits at his position during the opening session of the National People's...more
Ushers walk outside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress...more
A military delegate is seen during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great...more
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wipes his face during his speech at the opening session of the National People's...more
