Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta

A boy stands as an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
Civil defence members sit amid the rubble as they watch an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent driving through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
Syrian Red Crescent volunteers give medical supplies to civilians in Ghouta. Syrian Red Crescent /via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Trucks from Syrian Red Crescent and humanitarian partners are seen in Ghouta. Courtesy of Syrian Red Crescent /via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Children watch as an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
A man rides a bicycle past an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent driving through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
