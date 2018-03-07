版本:
图片 | 2018年 3月 8日 星期四 01:15 BJT

Last of the northern white rhinos

A warden watches over Najin and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya, March 7, 2018. The last three northern white rhinos live in a conservancy in Kenya after decades of rampant poaching have drastically cut numbers with their horns selling for $110,000 per pound, making them more valuable than gold or cocaine. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, is fed by a warden at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. The world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, is recovering from an infected leg that raised fears over the past week he might have to be put down, a veterinarian at a conservancy in Kenya said REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. After all attempts at getting him to mate naturally failed, conservationists last year put Sudan on dating app Tinder, hoping to raise enough money to pay for a $9-million fertility treatment. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, is fed by a warden at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. Sudan spent most of the past two weeks lying in his pen due to discomfort from a deep wound on his right hind leg. His keepers had wondered whether it might be time to put him down. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Najin and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A warden guards Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Rhinos and giraffes graze at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

The Rhino Cemetery is seen at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

