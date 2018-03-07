版本:
Turkish-backed forces push into Syria

A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana village, north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 星期三
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana village, north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters remove a picture of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan in Kafr Jana village north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 8日 星期四
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters remove a picture of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan in Kafr Jana village north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters ride a military vehicle after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana village, north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 星期三
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters ride a military vehicle after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana village, north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana village north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 星期三
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana village north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters take up position as they advance north of Afrin, March 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 星期三
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters take up position as they advance north of Afrin, March 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter tends to a man in Kafr Jana village north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 星期三
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter tends to a man in Kafr Jana village north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters take selfies as they advance north of Afrin, March 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 星期三
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters take selfies as they advance north of Afrin, March 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters walk as they advance north of Afrin, March 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 星期三
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters walk as they advance north of Afrin, March 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters carry a Syrian Republic flag in Rajo, March 4. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters carry a Syrian Republic flag in Rajo, March 4. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters help a wounded colleague in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 3日 星期六
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters help a wounded colleague in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters fires a projectile in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 3日 星期六
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters fires a projectile in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Smoke rises in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 3日 星期六
Smoke rises in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters carry their wounded colleague in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 3日 星期六
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters carry their wounded colleague in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 3日 星期六
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, March 2. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 星期五
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, March 2. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
