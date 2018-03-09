International Women's Day
A woman has her face painted before attending a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Activists light flares as they march at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal in Istanbul,...more
Protesters form triangles with their hands during a demonstration for women's rights in Bilbao, Spain....more
Women run during an event marking International Women's Day in Old Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al...more
A pro-Trump supporter (R) argues with a demonstrator taking part in a rally in Manhattan in New York City, New...more
Women participate in a demonstration in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Demonstrators hold posters as they march for more liberal Irish abortion laws, in Dublin, Ireland....more
Protesters take part in a demonstration during a nationwide feminist strike in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana...more
Activists participate in a march to call for an end to violence against women in San Salvador, El Salvador....more
Women take part in a march in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A plane with a banner reading 'Support Women - Repeal the Eighth' flies over a march for more liberal Irish...more
Protesters stage a demonstration as part of a nationwide women's strike against gender inequality in Bilbao,...more
Demonstrators march for more liberal Irish abortion laws, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Andean women march during a demonstration in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People perform during a demonstration in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People wear red ribbons on their faces during a demonstration in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Activists take part in a rally in Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
A woman participates in a demonstration in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Women take part in a rally in Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman shows a noose around her neck as she takes part in a rally in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Women beat drums and sing during a demonstration in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A girl holds a placard as she takes part in a movement against rapes on the occasion of International Women�s...more
Activist and members of the LGBTQ community participate in a march to call for an end to violence against...more
People attend a pro-women rights rally in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Activists march at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad...more
Acid attack survivors walk on the runway during a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on...more
Susanne Jungo climbs up the Prison Tower for the "50-50 more women in politics" event, which launches a...more
A protester holds a banner reading "Fight Like A Girl" during a demonstration for women's rights in Bilbao,...more
An activist, with the phrase "We are in Mourning" written over her body, takes part in a march in Managua,...more
Women wear knickers as masks during a demonstration in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
People march during a demonstration as part of a nationwide feminist strike in Valencia, Spain. A placard (L)...more
Women's rights activists shout during a gathering on the street in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Participants attend a rally Place de la Republique in Paris for gender equality and against violence towards...more
A woman hold sign as she takes part in an Aurat March, or Women's March in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar...more
Women attend a protest as a part of the #MeToo movement in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A protester holds a poster reading "Revolution" during a demonstration for women's rights in Bilbao, Spain....more
Women's right activists march on the street in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Women bang pots and pans during a protest at the start of a nationwide feminist strike at Puerta del Sol...more
An assembly factory employee takes part in a self-defence class with a policewoman as part of a police program...more
Female members of police commando march during a ceremony at the police headquarters in Islamabad, Pakistan....more
Participants stand behind security barriers during a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A woman places names of missing girls at a memorial with a message that reads "Not One More", marking the...more
Girls shout slogans during a protest demanding equal rights for women in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women's rights activists display streamer that reads "Women's Empowerment" while marching along a busy street...more
