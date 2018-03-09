版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 3月 9日 星期五 20:56 BJT

Photos of the week

Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
1 / 20
Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at a plot where police kept seized vehicles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
2 / 20
A woman daubed in colors kisses her monkey during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 星期五
3 / 20
A member of the Traditionalist Workers Party does a salute outside of a Richard Spencer speech on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
4 / 20
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
5 / 20
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water cannon is activated during a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 星期五
6 / 20
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, Syria, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 星期五
7 / 20
Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 3月 3日 星期六
8 / 20
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2018年 3月 8日 星期四
9 / 20
Najin (L) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 星期三
10 / 20
Jennifer Lawrence wears Christian Dior on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
11 / 20
A participant wearing a motorcycle helmet is sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 3月 3日 星期六
12 / 20
A sailor drinks, as he guards among aircraft, aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, after it docked at a port in Danang, Vietnam, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
13 / 20
A man walks with his dog through a forest during a foggy morning in Bern, Switzerland, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
14 / 20
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chung Eui-yong, who is leading a special South Korean delegation, in this photo released March 6, 2018. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
15 / 20
A boy stands as an aid convoy from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
16 / 20
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 星期三
17 / 20
The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the center of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 星期五
18 / 20
A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 星期三
19 / 20
A man runs through the snow with his husky dog at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
20 / 20
