Detained in North Korea
Kim Dong Chul, a 62-year-old Korean-American missionary formerly of Fairfax, Virginia, was sentenced in March more
South Korea-born Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim was sentenced to hard labor for life for subversion in Decembermore
American Kim Sang-duk, also known as Tony Kim, spent a month teaching accounting at the foreign-funded Pyongyamore
American Kim Hak Song also taught at PUST, which was founded by evangelical Christians and opened in 2010. Themore
American student Otto Warmbier was arrested in North Korea in January 2016 while visiting as a tourist. He wasmore
Kenneth Bae, a Korean-American Christian missionary from Washington state, was arrested in North Korea in Novemore
Kenneth Bae and his mother Myung Hee Bae embrace as they reunite after he landed aboard a U.S. Air Force jet amore
American citizen Matthew Todd Miller, in his mid-20s from Bakersfield, California, entered North Korea in Aprimore
Matthew Todd Miller (2nd R) walks with family members after he and fellow American Kenneth Bae (not pictured) more
Jeffrey Fowle, 56, from Miamisburg, Ohio, was arrested in May 2014 for leaving a Bible under the toilet of a smore
Aijalon Mahli Gomes, a Boston native who had been sentenced to eight years hard labor for illegally entering tmore
American journalists Laura Ling (C, at microphone) and Euna Lee (R) were sentenced to 12 years hard labor for more
Korean War veteran Merrill Newman, who had been visiting North Korea as a tourist in October 2013, was arrestemore
U.S. veteran Merrill E. Newman smiles after reuniting with his wife, Alicia, (L) upon arrival at San Franciscomore
Robert Park, a U.S. Christian missionary, walked across the frozen Tumen River into North Korea on Christmas Dmore
Robert Park blesses as he holds portraits of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (L) and a North Korean child in hmore
Australian missionary John Short was arrested in February 2014 for leaving copies of Bible verses at various tmore
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the...
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at...
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.