图片 | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 08:00 BJT

Detained in North Korea

Kim Dong Chul, a 62-year-old Korean-American missionary formerly of Fairfax, Virginia, was sentenced in March 2016 to 10 years of hard labor for subversion. In an interview with CNN conducted in Pyongyang in January 2016, Kim said he was arrested in October 2015 after spying on behalf of what he called "South Korean conservative elements" who approached him while he was working at a trading business in Rason, a city in northern North Korea near the Chinese border. A North Korean defector later said she had met Kim in the United States and that he had told church gatherings he was a missionary helping North Koreans. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 25日 星期五
Kim Dong Chul, a 62-year-old Korean-American missionary formerly of Fairfax, Virginia, was sentenced in March 2016 to 10 years of hard labor for subversion. In an interview with CNN conducted in Pyongyang in January 2016, Kim said he was arrested in October 2015 after spying on behalf of what he called "South Korean conservative elements" who approached him while he was working at a trading business in Rason, a city in northern North Korea near the Chinese border. A North Korean defector later said she had met Kim in the United States and that he had told church gatherings he was a missionary helping North Koreans. REUTERS/KCNA
South Korea-born Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim was sentenced to hard labor for life for subversion in December 2015. Hyeon, the head pastor at one of Canada's largest churches, has been held by North Korea since February 2015 and has appeared on its state media confessing to crimes against the state. He had been doing humanitarian work in North Korea since 1997, according to his church. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 12月 16日 星期三
South Korea-born Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim was sentenced to hard labor for life for subversion in December 2015. Hyeon, the head pastor at one of Canada's largest churches, has been held by North Korea since February 2015 and has appeared on its state media confessing to crimes against the state. He had been doing humanitarian work in North Korea since 1997, according to his church. REUTERS/KCNA
American Kim Sang-duk, also known as Tony Kim, spent a month teaching accounting at the foreign-funded Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST) before he was detained at Pyongyang International Airport in April 2017 while trying to leave the country. The university's chancellor said the arrest was not connected to PUST and that Kim had been involved with other activities, including helping an orphanage. North Korean state media reported that he was arrested for committing "hostile acts" against the government. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 星期六
American Kim Sang-duk, also known as Tony Kim, spent a month teaching accounting at the foreign-funded Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST) before he was detained at Pyongyang International Airport in April 2017 while trying to leave the country. The university's chancellor said the arrest was not connected to PUST and that Kim had been involved with other activities, including helping an orphanage. North Korean state media reported that he was arrested for committing "hostile acts" against the government. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
American Kim Hak Song also taught at PUST, which was founded by evangelical Christians and opened in 2010. The university's co-founder said that Kim, who managed the school's experimental farm at the college of agriculture and life sciences, was detained in May 2017 while traveling on a train from Pyongyang to China's border town of Dandong. In February 2015, Kim wrote in a fundraising post on the website of a Korean-Brazilian church that he was a Christian missionary devoted to helping North Korea's people learn to be self-sufficient. North Korean state media said he also was arrested on suspicion of committing "hostile acts" against the government. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
American Kim Hak Song also taught at PUST, which was founded by evangelical Christians and opened in 2010. The university's co-founder said that Kim, who managed the school's experimental farm at the college of agriculture and life sciences, was detained in May 2017 while traveling on a train from Pyongyang to China's border town of Dandong. In February 2015, Kim wrote in a fundraising post on the website of a Korean-Brazilian church that he was a Christian missionary devoted to helping North Korea's people learn to be self-sufficient. North Korean state media said he also was arrested on suspicion of committing "hostile acts" against the government. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
American student Otto Warmbier was arrested in North Korea in January 2016 while visiting as a tourist. He was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for trying to steal an item bearing a propaganda slogan from his hotel in Pyongyang, the nation's state media said. North Korea said they released Warmbier on "humanitarian grounds" after being held prisoner for 17 months. Warmbier died at the age of 22 in a Cincinnati hospital on June 19, just days after the North Korean government sent him home in a coma and suffering from extensive brain damage, according to the U.S. doctors who treated him. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 2月 29日 星期一
American student Otto Warmbier was arrested in North Korea in January 2016 while visiting as a tourist. He was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for trying to steal an item bearing a propaganda slogan from his hotel in Pyongyang, the nation's state media said. North Korea said they released Warmbier on "humanitarian grounds" after being held prisoner for 17 months. Warmbier died at the age of 22 in a Cincinnati hospital on June 19, just days after the North Korean government sent him home in a coma and suffering from extensive brain damage, according to the U.S. doctors who treated him. REUTERS/KCNA
Kenneth Bae, a Korean-American Christian missionary from Washington state, was arrested in North Korea in November 2012 and sentenced to 15 years hard labor for crimes against the state. The North Korean government arrested Bae at a border crossing with a tour group of Christian students, saying he was plotting to bring down the government through "religious activities" by setting up a base for Christian missionaries at a hotel in the northern city of Rason. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 1月 20日 星期一
Kenneth Bae, a Korean-American Christian missionary from Washington state, was arrested in North Korea in November 2012 and sentenced to 15 years hard labor for crimes against the state. The North Korean government arrested Bae at a border crossing with a tour group of Christian students, saying he was plotting to bring down the government through "religious activities" by setting up a base for Christian missionaries at a hotel in the northern city of Rason. REUTERS/KCNA
Kenneth Bae and his mother Myung Hee Bae embrace as they reunite after he landed aboard a U.S. Air Force jet at McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington November 8, 2014. Bae was released after two years of imprisonment in North Korea. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Kenneth Bae and his mother Myung Hee Bae embrace as they reunite after he landed aboard a U.S. Air Force jet at McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington November 8, 2014. Bae was released after two years of imprisonment in North Korea. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
American citizen Matthew Todd Miller, in his mid-20s from Bakersfield, California, entered North Korea in April 2014 whereupon he tore up his tourist visa and demanded Pyongyang grant him asylum, according to a release from state media at the time. Miller was sentenced to six years hard labor for committing "hostile acts" as a tourist to the isolated country, a statement carried by state media said. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 9月 14日 星期日
American citizen Matthew Todd Miller, in his mid-20s from Bakersfield, California, entered North Korea in April 2014 whereupon he tore up his tourist visa and demanded Pyongyang grant him asylum, according to a release from state media at the time. Miller was sentenced to six years hard labor for committing "hostile acts" as a tourist to the isolated country, a statement carried by state media said. REUTERS/KCNA
Matthew Todd Miller (2nd R) walks with family members after he and fellow American Kenneth Bae (not pictured) landed aboard a U.S. Air Force jet at McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington November 8, 2014. The two Americans, Bae and Miller, were freed in November 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Matthew Todd Miller (2nd R) walks with family members after he and fellow American Kenneth Bae (not pictured) landed aboard a U.S. Air Force jet at McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington November 8, 2014. The two Americans, Bae and Miller, were freed in November 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Jeffrey Fowle, 56, from Miamisburg, Ohio, was arrested in May 2014 for leaving a Bible under the toilet of a sailor's club in the eastern port city of Chongjin, where he was traveling as a tourist. He was freed in October 2014. Fowle is seen here with his wife Tatyana (R) being greeted by Air Force 88 Air Base Wing Commander Col. John Devillier upon arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio early October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marie Vanover/U.S. Air Force/Handout

Reuters / 2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Jeffrey Fowle, 56, from Miamisburg, Ohio, was arrested in May 2014 for leaving a Bible under the toilet of a sailor's club in the eastern port city of Chongjin, where he was traveling as a tourist. He was freed in October 2014. Fowle is seen here with his wife Tatyana (R) being greeted by Air Force 88 Air Base Wing Commander Col. John Devillier upon arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio early October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marie Vanover/U.S. Air Force/Handout
Aijalon Mahli Gomes, a Boston native who had been sentenced to eight years hard labor for illegally entering the country in January 2010, is seen here with former U.S. President Jimmy Carter after his release August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Reuters / 2010年 8月 28日 星期六
Aijalon Mahli Gomes, a Boston native who had been sentenced to eight years hard labor for illegally entering the country in January 2010, is seen here with former U.S. President Jimmy Carter after his release August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
American journalists Laura Ling (C, at microphone) and Euna Lee (R) were sentenced to 12 years hard labor for secretly entering North Korea by crossing into the country from China in March 2009. They were returned to the United States in August 2009, accompanied by former President Bill Clinton (L) who secured their release. Also pictured is former Vice-President Al Gore (2nd R). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2009年 8月 5日 星期三
American journalists Laura Ling (C, at microphone) and Euna Lee (R) were sentenced to 12 years hard labor for secretly entering North Korea by crossing into the country from China in March 2009. They were returned to the United States in August 2009, accompanied by former President Bill Clinton (L) who secured their release. Also pictured is former Vice-President Al Gore (2nd R). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Korean War veteran Merrill Newman, who had been visiting North Korea as a tourist in October 2013, was arrested for "hostile acts" against the state and accused him of being "a criminal" who was involved in the killing of civilians during the 1950-53 Korean War. He was expelled December 2013 after a month-long detention. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 11月 30日 星期六
Korean War veteran Merrill Newman, who had been visiting North Korea as a tourist in October 2013, was arrested for "hostile acts" against the state and accused him of being "a criminal" who was involved in the killing of civilians during the 1950-53 Korean War. He was expelled December 2013 after a month-long detention. REUTERS/KCNA
U.S. veteran Merrill E. Newman smiles after reuniting with his wife, Alicia, (L) upon arrival at San Francisco International Airport December 7, 2013. Newman was deported after being detained over his role in special forces operations in the Korean War six decades ago. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2013年 12月 8日 星期日
U.S. veteran Merrill E. Newman smiles after reuniting with his wife, Alicia, (L) upon arrival at San Francisco International Airport December 7, 2013. Newman was deported after being detained over his role in special forces operations in the Korean War six decades ago. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Robert Park, a U.S. Christian missionary, walked across the frozen Tumen River into North Korea on Christmas Day 2009 to raise awareness about Pyongyang's human rights abuses. Park was detained by North Korea and eventually released about one and a half months later. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / 2010年 2月 6日 星期六
Robert Park, a U.S. Christian missionary, walked across the frozen Tumen River into North Korea on Christmas Day 2009 to raise awareness about Pyongyang's human rights abuses. Park was detained by North Korea and eventually released about one and a half months later. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Robert Park blesses as he holds portraits of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (L) and a North Korean child in hunger during a press conference in front of the Chinese consulate office in Seoul December 3, 2010. Park says he was tortured in a prison camp before he was released after 43 days. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / 2010年 12月 3日 星期五
Robert Park blesses as he holds portraits of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (L) and a North Korean child in hunger during a press conference in front of the Chinese consulate office in Seoul December 3, 2010. Park says he was tortured in a prison camp before he was released after 43 days. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Australian missionary John Short was arrested in February 2014 for leaving copies of Bible verses at various tourist sites during his stay in North Korea. The 75-year-old admitted to violating North Korean law and apologized, and after 15 days of detention, North Korea expelled him partly in consideration of his age, according to KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 3月 3日 星期一
Australian missionary John Short was arrested in February 2014 for leaving copies of Bible verses at various tourist sites during his stay in North Korea. The 75-year-old admitted to violating North Korean law and apologized, and after 15 days of detention, North Korea expelled him partly in consideration of his age, according to KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA
