版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六 03:45 BJT

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

January 1, 1959: U.S.-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista flees Cuba as Fidel Castro (R, waving) and his revolutionaries seize control. Two days later, on January 3, the U.S. breaks off diplomatic relations with Cuba after the nationalization of U.S.-owned properties. REUTERS/Granma/Handout

January 1, 1959: U.S.-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista flees Cuba as Fidel Castro (R, waving) and his revolutmore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 24日 星期日
January 1, 1959: U.S.-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista flees Cuba as Fidel Castro (R, waving) and his revolutionaries seize control. Two days later, on January 3, the U.S. breaks off diplomatic relations with Cuba after the nationalization of U.S.-owned properties. REUTERS/Granma/Handout
Close
1 / 22
April 16, 1961: Castro declares his revolution is socialist. The next day, CIA-backed Cuban exiles try to invade Cuba at the Bay of Pigs, but are defeated. Pictured: Fidel Castro enters a public trial of captured members of the Bay of Pigs invasion (seated). REUTERS/Prensa Latina

April 16, 1961: Castro declares his revolution is socialist. The next day, CIA-backed Cuban exiles try to invamore

Reuters / 2006年 9月 27日 星期三
April 16, 1961: Castro declares his revolution is socialist. The next day, CIA-backed Cuban exiles try to invade Cuba at the Bay of Pigs, but are defeated. Pictured: Fidel Castro enters a public trial of captured members of the Bay of Pigs invasion (seated). REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
2 / 22
October 1962: The United States discovers Soviet nuclear missiles on Cuba, leading to a showdown with the Soviet Union that almost leads to war. The confrontation ends with the Russians removing the missiles and the United States agreeing never to invade Cuba and, secretly, pulling its missiles from Turkey. Pictured: President John F. Kennedy signs a proclamation for the interdiction of the delivery of offensive weapons to Cuba during the Cuban missile crisis, October 23, 1962. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

October 1962: The United States discovers Soviet nuclear missiles on Cuba, leading to a showdown with the Sovimore

Reuters / 2013年 11月 16日 星期六
October 1962: The United States discovers Soviet nuclear missiles on Cuba, leading to a showdown with the Soviet Union that almost leads to war. The confrontation ends with the Russians removing the missiles and the United States agreeing never to invade Cuba and, secretly, pulling its missiles from Turkey. Pictured: President John F. Kennedy signs a proclamation for the interdiction of the delivery of offensive weapons to Cuba during the Cuban missile crisis, October 23, 1962. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
Close
3 / 22
April-October 1980: Cuba allows 125,000 people to travel to the United States from the port of Mariel in what becomes known as the Mariel Boatlift. Pictured: A couple walk past the remains of the old Peruvian Embassy in Havana, where the 1980 Mariel boatlift originated with a rush on the diplomatic building by thousands of would-be Cuban immigrants to the United States. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

April-October 1980: Cuba allows 125,000 people to travel to the United States from the port of Mariel in what more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
April-October 1980: Cuba allows 125,000 people to travel to the United States from the port of Mariel in what becomes known as the Mariel Boatlift. Pictured: A couple walk past the remains of the old Peruvian Embassy in Havana, where the 1980 Mariel boatlift originated with a rush on the diplomatic building by thousands of would-be Cuban immigrants to the United States. REUTERS/Rafael Perez
Close
4 / 22
December 1991: The Soviet Union, Cuba's biggest benefactor, collapses, touching off an economic crisis from which the island has not fully recovered. REUTERS/Stringer

December 1991: The Soviet Union, Cuba's biggest benefactor, collapses, touching off an economic crisis from whmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 9日 星期四
December 1991: The Soviet Union, Cuba's biggest benefactor, collapses, touching off an economic crisis from which the island has not fully recovered. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 22
August-September 1994: More than 35,000 people leave Cuba in fragile boats, headed for the United States. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol Rodriguez

August-September 1994: More than 35,000 people leave Cuba in fragile boats, headed for the United States. REUTmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
August-September 1994: More than 35,000 people leave Cuba in fragile boats, headed for the United States. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol Rodriguez
Close
6 / 22
March 1999: The Clinton administration approves a two-game exhibition series between the Baltimore Orioles and Cuban national baseball team, marking the first time a Major League Baseball team played in Cuba since 1959. Pictured: Fidel Castro talks with Orioles slugger Albert Belle prior to the game in Cuba. REUTERS/Andy Clark

March 1999: The Clinton administration approves a two-game exhibition series between the Baltimore Orioles andmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 10日 星期五
March 1999: The Clinton administration approves a two-game exhibition series between the Baltimore Orioles and Cuban national baseball team, marking the first time a Major League Baseball team played in Cuba since 1959. Pictured: Fidel Castro talks with Orioles slugger Albert Belle prior to the game in Cuba. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
7 / 22
September 1998: Five Cuban intelligence officers, known as the "Cuban Five," are arrested and later convicted of espionage, conspiracy to commit murder and other illegal activities in the U.S. The five were eventually released, in a period from 2011-2014. REUTERS/Stringer

September 1998: Five Cuban intelligence officers, known as the "Cuban Five," are arrested and later convicted more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
September 1998: Five Cuban intelligence officers, known as the "Cuban Five," are arrested and later convicted of espionage, conspiracy to commit murder and other illegal activities in the U.S. The five were eventually released, in a period from 2011-2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 22
November 1999: Cuban child Elian Gonzalez is rescued from a capsized boat near the Florida coast, as he, his mother and her boyfriend attempted to reach the U.S. A custody battle erupts, pitting Castro's government against the Cuban-American community. The boy's maternal relatives sought to keep him in the U.S., but the boy's Cuban father finally won the legal battle in U.S. courts and took Elian home on June 28, 2000. REUTERS/Alan Diaz/Pool

November 1999: Cuban child Elian Gonzalez is rescued from a capsized boat near the Florida coast, as he, his mmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
November 1999: Cuban child Elian Gonzalez is rescued from a capsized boat near the Florida coast, as he, his mother and her boyfriend attempted to reach the U.S. A custody battle erupts, pitting Castro's government against the Cuban-American community. The boy's maternal relatives sought to keep him in the U.S., but the boy's Cuban father finally won the legal battle in U.S. courts and took Elian home on June 28, 2000. REUTERS/Alan Diaz/Pool
Close
9 / 22
2002: In the months after September 11, portions of the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, which opened in 1903, are turned into a detention center for enemy combatants. REUTERS/Stringer

2002: In the months after September 11, portions of the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, which opened in 1903, are tmore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 22日 星期五
2002: In the months after September 11, portions of the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, which opened in 1903, are turned into a detention center for enemy combatants. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 22
2004: Following George W. Bush's re-election, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice declares Cuba to be one of the "outposts of tyranny" in the world. Later, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs John R. Bolton declares Castro's government as part of America's "axis of evil". REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2004: Following George W. Bush's re-election, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice declares Cuba to be one of tmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
2004: Following George W. Bush's re-election, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice declares Cuba to be one of the "outposts of tyranny" in the world. Later, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs John R. Bolton declares Castro's government as part of America's "axis of evil". REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 22
July 31, 2006: Fidel Castro, seen here being visited by Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, provisionally turns over power to his brother, Raul Castro, after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion-Granma/Handout

July 31, 2006: Fidel Castro, seen here being visited by Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, provisionally turns more

Reuters / 2006年 8月 15日 星期二
July 31, 2006: Fidel Castro, seen here being visited by Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, provisionally turns over power to his brother, Raul Castro, after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion-Granma/Handout
Close
12 / 22
February 24, 2008: The National Assembly elects Raul Castro to formally replace the ailing Fidel. REUTERS/Prensa Latina/Pool

February 24, 2008: The National Assembly elects Raul Castro to formally replace the ailing Fidel. REUTERS/Prenmore

Reuters / 2008年 2月 25日 星期一
February 24, 2008: The National Assembly elects Raul Castro to formally replace the ailing Fidel. REUTERS/Prensa Latina/Pool
Close
13 / 22
December 10, 2013: Barack Obama and Raul Castro shake hands at a state memorial service for Nelson Mandela. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

December 10, 2013: Barack Obama and Raul Castro shake hands at a state memorial service for Nelson Mandela. REmore

Reuters / 2013年 12月 10日 星期二
December 10, 2013: Barack Obama and Raul Castro shake hands at a state memorial service for Nelson Mandela. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 22
December 2014: Cuba releases Alan Gross, 65, who had been imprisoned in Cuba for five years. Cuba convicted the U.S. Agency for International Development subcontractor to 15 years in prison after accusing him of importing banned technology and trying to establish a clandestine Internet service for Cuban Jews. Pictured: Gross embraces Tim Rieser, a member of Senator Patrick Leahy's office, on the tarmac as he disembarks from a U.S. government plane with wife Judy (L). REUTERS/Jill Zuckman/Gross Family Spokesperson/Handout via Reuters

December 2014: Cuba releases Alan Gross, 65, who had been imprisoned in Cuba for five years. Cuba convicted thmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
December 2014: Cuba releases Alan Gross, 65, who had been imprisoned in Cuba for five years. Cuba convicted the U.S. Agency for International Development subcontractor to 15 years in prison after accusing him of importing banned technology and trying to establish a clandestine Internet service for Cuban Jews. Pictured: Gross embraces Tim Rieser, a member of Senator Patrick Leahy's office, on the tarmac as he disembarks from a U.S. government plane with wife Judy (L). REUTERS/Jill Zuckman/Gross Family Spokesperson/Handout via Reuters
Close
15 / 22
2013: Cuban and U.S. officials begin secret talks brokered in part by Pope Francis, and hosted in Canada and Vatican City. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2013: Cuban and U.S. officials begin secret talks brokered in part by Pope Francis, and hosted in Canada and Vmore

Reuters / 2015年 9月 21日 星期一
2013: Cuban and U.S. officials begin secret talks brokered in part by Pope Francis, and hosted in Canada and Vatican City. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 22
January 16, 2015: The United States rolls out a sweeping set of measures to significantly ease sanctions on Cuba, opening up the country to expanded U.S. travel, trade and financial activities. Limited import of items such as Cuban cigars and rum to the U.S. is allowed, as is the export of American computer and telecommunications technology to Cuba. The 54-year-old U.S. embargo on Cuba remained in place - only Congress can lift it. REUTERS/Stringer

January 16, 2015: The United States rolls out a sweeping set of measures to significantly ease sanctions on Cumore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
January 16, 2015: The United States rolls out a sweeping set of measures to significantly ease sanctions on Cuba, opening up the country to expanded U.S. travel, trade and financial activities. Limited import of items such as Cuban cigars and rum to the U.S. is allowed, as is the export of American computer and telecommunications technology to Cuba. The 54-year-old U.S. embargo on Cuba remained in place - only Congress can lift it. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 22
July 1, 2015: Barack Obama announces formal diplomatic relations will resume, with embassies reopening in Washington and Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

July 1, 2015: Barack Obama announces formal diplomatic relations will resume, with embassies reopening in Washmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 15日 星期六
July 1, 2015: Barack Obama announces formal diplomatic relations will resume, with embassies reopening in Washington and Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 22
August 14, 2015: U.S. Marines raise the American flag at the embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years, symbolically ushering in an era of renewed diplomatic relations between the two Cold War-era foes. REUTERS/Stringer

August 14, 2015: U.S. Marines raise the American flag at the embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years, smore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 14日 星期五
August 14, 2015: U.S. Marines raise the American flag at the embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years, symbolically ushering in an era of renewed diplomatic relations between the two Cold War-era foes. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 22
March 21, 2016: Barack Obama makes a historic trip to Cuba, the first visit by a sitting U.S. president since 1928. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

March 21, 2016: Barack Obama makes a historic trip to Cuba, the first visit by a sitting U.S. president since more

Reuters / 2016年 3月 21日 星期一
March 21, 2016: Barack Obama makes a historic trip to Cuba, the first visit by a sitting U.S. president since 1928. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 22
August 31, 2016: The first scheduled commercial passenger flight from the United States to Cuba in more than half a century lands. A JetBlue Airways Corp passenger jet arrived from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the central Cuban city of Santa Clara. The route may be a commercial challenge, at least initially, but it is the first of a plethora of new flights by various U.S. airlines to destinations on the Communist-ruled island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

August 31, 2016: The first scheduled commercial passenger flight from the United States to Cuba in more than hmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 1日 星期四
August 31, 2016: The first scheduled commercial passenger flight from the United States to Cuba in more than half a century lands. A JetBlue Airways Corp passenger jet arrived from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the central Cuban city of Santa Clara. The route may be a commercial challenge, at least initially, but it is the first of a plethora of new flights by various U.S. airlines to destinations on the Communist-ruled island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
21 / 22
June 16, 2017: President Donald Trump ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the island's military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana from 2014. But Trump was leaving in place many of Obama's changes, including the reopened U.S. embassy in Havana, even as he sought to show he was making good on a campaign promise to take a tougher line against Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

June 16, 2017: President Donald Trump ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
June 16, 2017: President Donald Trump ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the island's military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana from 2014. But Trump was leaving in place many of Obama's changes, including the reopened U.S. embassy in Havana, even as he sought to show he was making good on a campaign promise to take a tougher line against Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

下一个

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

2017年 6月 17日
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

2017年 6月 17日
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

2017年 6月 16日
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

2017年 6月 16日

精选图集

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐