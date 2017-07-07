Selfies of war
Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May more
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist mimore
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/more
Members of Iraqi military forces take a selfie in western Mosul, Iraq June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi rapid response forces take a selfie outside a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi more
A soldier takes a selfie as a rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Smore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie during a short break from battle with Islamic State militants at Jamore
People take a selfie inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A member of the federal police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by Islamicmore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic smore
Federal police forces members take a selfie in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjamore
Rebel fighters take a selfie near a road sign in Dabek town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 16, 20more
Iraqi security forces with Shi'ite fighters pose for the photographer near the frontline of the fight against more
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque, picturedmore
Iraqi soldiers take a selfie during clashes with Islamic State fighters near the front line in the Shahrazad dmore
Rebel fighters take a selfie, western Aleppo city, Syria November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
下一个
Stray bullets in Rio's turf war
Rio de Janeiro has been stunned by a rash of stray bullets hitting innocent bystanders as law enforcement and criminals battle over turf.
Merkel hosts the G20
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets the leaders of G20 nations in host city Hamburg.
North Korea tests first ICBM
North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific...
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.