版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 12日 星期一 21:30 BJT

Best of the French Open

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 39
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
2 / 39
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka breaks his tennis racket during the final against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka breaks his tennis racket during the final against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Pamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka breaks his tennis racket during the final against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
3 / 39
Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning the final against Romania�s Simona Halep. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning the final against Romania�s Simona Halep. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignomore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning the final against Romania�s Simona Halep. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
4 / 39
Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Romania�s Simona Halep. REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier

Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Romania�s Simona Halep. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 10日 星期六
Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Romania�s Simona Halep. REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 39
Romania�s Simona Halep in action during the final against Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Romania�s Simona Halep in action during the final against Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 10日 星期六
Romania�s Simona Halep in action during the final against Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
6 / 39
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his quarter final match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his quarter final match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Gomore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his quarter final match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 39
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Romania's Simona Halep in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
8 / 39
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her semi final match against Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her semi final match against Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her semi final match against Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 39
Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks dejected during his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks dejected during his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks dejected during his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 39
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during her quarter final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during her quarter final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during her quarter final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 39
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her quarter final match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her quarter final match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her quarter final match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
12 / 39
A fan holds an umbrella as rain delays play in the quarter final match between France's Kristina Mladenovic and Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A fan holds an umbrella as rain delays play in the quarter final match between France's Kristina Mladenovic anmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
A fan holds an umbrella as rain delays play in the quarter final match between France's Kristina Mladenovic and Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
13 / 39
France's Alize Cornet in action during her fourth round match against France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

France's Alize Cornet in action during her fourth round match against France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Christmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
France's Alize Cornet in action during her fourth round match against France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
14 / 39
France's Gael Monfils in action during his third round match against France's Richard Gasquet. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France's Gael Monfils in action during his third round match against France's Richard Gasquet. REUTERS/Gonzalomore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
France's Gael Monfils in action during his third round match against France's Richard Gasquet. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 39
Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in action during his third round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in action during his third round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 星期六
Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in action during his third round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 39
France�s Kristina Mladenovic celebrates winning her fourth round match against Spain�s Garbine Muguruza. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France�s Kristina Mladenovic celebrates winning her fourth round match against Spain�s Garbine Muguruza. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 星期一
France�s Kristina Mladenovic celebrates winning her fourth round match against Spain�s Garbine Muguruza. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
17 / 39
Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in action during his third round match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in action during his third round match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Gmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in action during his third round match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 39
France's Gael Monfils in action during his fourth round match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France's Gael Monfils in action during his fourth round match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 星期一
France's Gael Monfils in action during his fourth round match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
19 / 39
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 星期六
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
20 / 39
Germany's Tatjana Maria reacts during her second round match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Germany's Tatjana Maria reacts during her second round match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Christianmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
Germany's Tatjana Maria reacts during her second round match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
21 / 39
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. REUTERS/Chrmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
22 / 39
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her third round match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her third round match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her third round match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
23 / 39
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
24 / 39
An overhead camera on court during the second round. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An overhead camera on court during the second round. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
An overhead camera on court during the second round. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
25 / 39
Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova in action during her second round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova in action during her second round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Gomore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova in action during her second round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
26 / 39
Canada's Milos Raonic reacts during his second round match against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Canada's Milos Raonic reacts during his second round match against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva. REUTERS/Chrismore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Canada's Milos Raonic reacts during his second round match against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
27 / 39
Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against France's Gael Monfils. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against France's Gael Monfils. REUTERS/Benoit Temore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against France's Gael Monfils. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
28 / 39
Spectators watch the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Spectators watch the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Spectators watch the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
29 / 39
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in action during his second round match against Spain's Tommy Robredo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in action during his second round match against Spain's Tommy Robredo. REUTERS/Chrimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in action during his second round match against Spain's Tommy Robredo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
30 / 39
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Spain's Marcel Granollers. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Spain's Marcel Granollers. REUTERS/Gonzmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 星期二
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Spain's Marcel Granollers. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
31 / 39
Great Britain's Andy Murray in action during his first round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Great Britain's Andy Murray in action during his first round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 星期二
Great Britain's Andy Murray in action during his first round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
32 / 39
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzalomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 星期二
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
33 / 39
Spain's Marcel Granollers in action during his first round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Spain's Marcel Granollers in action during his first round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Gonzmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 星期一
Spain's Marcel Granollers in action during his first round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
34 / 39
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action during his first round match against Argentina's Renzo Olivo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action during his first round match against Argentina's Renzo Olivo. REUTERS/Chmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action during his first round match against Argentina's Renzo Olivo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
35 / 39
Spain's Rafael Nadal during his first round match against France's Benoit Paire. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Spain's Rafael Nadal during his first round match against France's Benoit Paire. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 星期一
Spain's Rafael Nadal during his first round match against France's Benoit Paire. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
36 / 39
Russia's Elena Vesnina in action during her first round match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Russia's Elena Vesnina in action during her first round match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia. REUTERS/Pamore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 星期二
Russia's Elena Vesnina in action during her first round match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
37 / 39
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 星期二
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
38 / 39
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 星期二
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
39 / 39
重播
下一图片集
Real Madrid wins Champions League

Real Madrid wins Champions League

下一个

Real Madrid wins Champions League

Real Madrid wins Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1, their third title in four years and 12th in all.

2017年 6月 4日
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

2017年 5月 7日
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament...

2017年 4月 20日
Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

2017年 4月 18日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐