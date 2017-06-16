版本:
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives at court on the fifth day of deliberations in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives at court on the fifth day of deliberations in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Attorney Brian McMonagle arrives for the beginning of the fifth day of deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Attorney Brian McMonagle arrives for the beginning of the fifth day of deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Accuser Andrea Constand departs the courtroom during the fifth day of deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Accuser Andrea Constand departs the courtroom during the fifth day of deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives with publicist Andrew Wyatt for jury deliberations during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives with publicist Andrew Wyatt for jury deliberations during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Accuser Lili Bernard argues with a Bill Cosby supporter outside the Montgomery County Courthouse where Cosby is waiting for deliberations to finish on the ninth day of his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Accuser Lili Bernard argues with a Bill Cosby supporter outside the Montgomery County Courthouse where Cosby is waiting for deliberations to finish on the ninth day of his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man stands with a sign reading "Free Mr. Cosby" on the fourth day of jury deliberation in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
A man stands with a sign reading "Free Mr. Cosby" on the fourth day of jury deliberation in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Bill Cosby's defense lawyers Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa arrive at the Montgomery County Courthouse on the fourth day of jury deliberations in Cosby's sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Bill Cosby's defense lawyers Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa arrive at the Montgomery County Courthouse on the fourth day of jury deliberations in Cosby's sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool
Attorney Gloria Allred speaks to reporters on the fourth day of jury deliberation in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Attorney Gloria Allred speaks to reporters on the fourth day of jury deliberation in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse on the fourth day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse on the fourth day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool
Bill Cosby gives a thumbs up as he arrives, as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
Bill Cosby gives a thumbs up as he arrives, as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A group of children is walked past the Montgomery County Courthouse where Bill Cosby is waiting for deliberations to finish. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
A group of children is walked past the Montgomery County Courthouse where Bill Cosby is waiting for deliberations to finish. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bill Cosby leaves Montgomery County Courthouse with his publicist Andrew Wyatt. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
Bill Cosby leaves Montgomery County Courthouse with his publicist Andrew Wyatt. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Andrea Constand arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse as the jury deliberates in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Andrea Constand arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse as the jury deliberates in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Bill Cosby's lawyer Brian McMonagle arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse as the jury deliberates in Cosby's sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Bill Cosby's lawyer Brian McMonagle arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse as the jury deliberates in Cosby's sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse as the jury deliberates in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse as the jury deliberates in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool
Andrea Constand leaves the courtroom after the closing arguments of Bill Cosby's trial for sexual assault at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Andrea Constand leaves the courtroom after the closing arguments of Bill Cosby's trial for sexual assault at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives with his wife Camille for the sixth day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives with his wife Camille for the sixth day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Reporters work outside the courtroom during a break in the Bill Cosby trial. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Reporters work outside the courtroom during a break in the Bill Cosby trial. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool
Andrew Wyatt, spokesman for actor and comedian Bill Cosby, speaks to the media during a break from the sixth day of Cosby's sexual assault trial. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Andrew Wyatt, spokesman for actor and comedian Bill Cosby, speaks to the media during a break from the sixth day of Cosby's sexual assault trial. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) gestures to fans as he departs following the fifth day of Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 10日 星期六
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) gestures to fans as he departs following the fifth day of Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attorney Gloria Allred waits to enter the courtroom for the fifth day. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Attorney Gloria Allred waits to enter the courtroom for the fifth day. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Court officers escort journalist Manuel Roig-Franzia from the courthouse during the fifth day. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 10日 星期六
Court officers escort journalist Manuel Roig-Franzia from the courthouse during the fifth day. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Journalists and members of the public wait to enter the courtroom for the fifth day. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Journalists and members of the public wait to enter the courtroom for the fifth day. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Therese Serignese, a nurse from Florida who has accused actor Bill Cosby of sexual harassment, arrives for the fifth day. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Therese Serignese, a nurse from Florida who has accused actor Bill Cosby of sexual harassment, arrives for the fifth day. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Defence attorneys Angela Agrusa and Brian McMonagle arrive as the sexual assault trial for comedian Bill Cosby begins its fifth day. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Defence attorneys Angela Agrusa and Brian McMonagle arrive as the sexual assault trial for comedian Bill Cosby begins its fifth day. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Publicist Andrew Wyatt (C) helps Actor Bill Cosby (L) into his car while leaving the courthouse at the end of the fourth day. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Publicist Andrew Wyatt (C) helps Actor Bill Cosby (L) into his car while leaving the courthouse at the end of the fourth day. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool
Comedian Joe Torry (C) speaks to the media during the fourth day. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Comedian Joe Torry (C) speaks to the media during the fourth day. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the fourth day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the fourth day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victoria Valentino speaks to the media during a break in the fourth day of Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Victoria Valentino speaks to the media during a break in the fourth day of Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele arrives on the fourth day of Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele arrives on the fourth day of Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the third day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the third day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves with his spokesman Andrew Wyatt (R) and lawyer Brian McMonagle after the second day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves with his spokesman Andrew Wyatt (R) and lawyer Brian McMonagle after the second day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden walks to the courtroom for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden walks to the courtroom for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby walks to the courtroom during a break on the second day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby walks to the courtroom during a break on the second day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool
Boxes arrive at the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Boxes arrive at the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele walks to the courtroom for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele walks to the courtroom for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool
Gloria Allred arrives for the second day of actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Gloria Allred arrives for the second day of actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former Cosby Show actress Lili Bernard leaves the courtroom on the second day of Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Former Cosby Show actress Lili Bernard leaves the courtroom on the second day of Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool
Lawyers Fortunato N. Perri, Jr., Angela Agrusa and Brian McMonagle (L-R) arrive ahead of their client Bill Cosby on the second day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Lawyers Fortunato N. Perri, Jr., Angela Agrusa and Brian McMonagle (L-R) arrive ahead of their client Bill Cosby on the second day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 星期一
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 星期一
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 星期一
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool
