The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi military armoured fighting vehicle drives past a burning Iraqi military truck after it was hit by Islamic State militants during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 星期一
A member of Iraqi military forces rests behind a pillar of a destroyed building, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi military helicopter during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 星期一
A member of the Iraqi Federal police rests next to an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches decoy flares over western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
An Iraqi military tank is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 星期一
Civilians look at a member of Iraqi military forces inside a vehicle in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Members of Iraqi Federal Police gesture as they return to their position to fight the Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Destroyed buildings are seen in the background as an Iraqi national flag flutters at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
A captain of the Iraqi Federal police makes his way at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Members of Iraqi military forces rest, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Smoke rises from clashes in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of the Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 星期六
Members of the Iraqi Federal police carry their gear at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Members of the Iraqi Federal police rest next to a wall at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Smoke rises over western Mosul as Iraqi forces continue their offensive against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Members of the Iraqi Federal police are seen at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
A member of the Iraqi rapid response makes his way at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
A wounded displaced Iraqi man who fled from clashes, carries his child in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Wounded displaced Iraqi children who fled from clashes get treatment in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Members of federal police walk in a destroyed building at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell against Islamic State militants positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Displaced Iraqi people who fled from clashes are pictured in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
A military vehicle of Iraqi rapid response forces is seen in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Helmets for Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Smoke rises from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 星期六
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
