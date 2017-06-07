版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 7日 星期三 23:35 BJT

Iran parliament attacked

A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Members of Iranian forces take cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Members of Iranian forces take cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Blood is seen at the scene of an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Women are seen inside the parliament during an attack in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
A woman is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
An Iranian policeman takes cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
A member of Iranian forces aims his weapon during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Members of Iranian forces run during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Iranian lawmakers sit inside the parliament during an attack in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
A member of Iranian forces runs during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Members of Iranian forces are seen during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Smoke is seen during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Members of Iranian forces run for cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
A man takes cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Members of Iranian forces run during a gunmen attack at the parliament's building in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Members of Iranian civil defence run during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Members of Iranian forces take position during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Security forces look out of a window of the parliament's building during a gunmen attack in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
