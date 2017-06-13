Children in flight from western Mosul
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armoured Division carries a boy away from the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi formore
Iraqi soldiers give droplets of water to dehydrated children rescued by soldiers at the site of fighting betwemore
A child holds bread as she is carried by her mother who fled home due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islmore
A boy carries a baby as they flee their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militamore
A displaced Iraqi resident carries his child overlooking a smoke billowing due to fighting between Iraqi forcemore
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants nemore
A displaced Iraqi resident carries two girls while fleeing their home due to fighting between Iraqi forces andmore
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced child away from fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militantsmore
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Imore
A displaced boy who fled his home walks next to Iraqi security forces in al-Zanjili district in western Mosul.more
A man and his daughter, displaced by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, run to a safermore
Civilians displaced by fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants walk past destroyed housemore
A man displaced by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants carries his daughter in Mosul's amore
A man carries his child as he runs to a safer place near an Iraqi soldier standing guard in Mosul's al-Zanjilimore
Iraqi soldiers help residents displaced by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul'more
Civilians displaced by fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants walk past destroyed housemore
Civilians who fled their homes due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants walk to a safemore
Soldiers help civilians who were displaced by fighting between Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
