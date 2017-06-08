Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital
A truck is set on fire outside a Supreme Justice Court branch office during riots at a rally against Venezuelamore
Riot security forces members catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's more
A man aims his weapon toward demonstrators (not pictured) as they attack a Supreme Justice Court branch duringmore
Demonstrators attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, Jmore
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro'more
Riot security forces clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government inmore
Volunteer members of a primary care response team attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro'smore
Demonstrators ride on a truck during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's governmentmore
Riot security forces members clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's govermore
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas effects during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro'more
Demonstrators react to tear gas effects during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's more
A demonstrator walks past a barricade during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
A truck is set on fire outside a Supreme Justice Court branch office during riots at a rally against Venezuelamore
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's govemore
A riot security forces member aims his weapon during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Madmore
Demonstrators clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracamore
Demonstrators take cover during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Cmore
A riot security forces member holds a shield during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Madumore
A demonstrator wears sunglasses of Venezuelan flag during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro'more
下一个
The felt bodega
British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a New York City-style bodega filled with felt products in an art installation called '8 'Till Late'.
Urban farming in Brooklyn
"Entrepreneurial farmers" are selected by Square Roots, an indoor urban farming company, to grow kale, mini-head lettuce and other crops locally in the...
Apple developer conference
Apple debuts the HomePod speaker and shows off a new Siri at the Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose.
In the face of nature
People connect and interact with their natural surroundings.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.