Britain votes
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre more
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, and Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry gesturmore
Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, and his wife Rosemary (not pictured) arrive at a countmore
Supporters of Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, stand outside a counting centre for more
Stephen Kinnock of the Labour Party poses with his father Neil Kinnock, and his wife Denmark's former Prime Mimore
Sharon Hodgson of the Labour Party smiles next to Conservative Party candidate Jonathan Gullis after winning tmore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre more
Paul Nuttal, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party arrives at the counting centre for Britain's genemore
Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd attends the count for her seat at a counting centre for Britain's general more
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, reacts at a counting centre for Britain�s general more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip arrive at the count centre for her seat for the gemore
Patrons watch the results for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Ballots are tallied at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Boston. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Members of The Official Monster Raving Loony Party react as votes are counted for Britain's election in Londonmore
Labour Party candidate for Boston and Skegness Paul Kenny shows off his cufflinks at at a counting centre for more
A ballot box is rushed into the counting centre for Britain's general election in Sunderland. REUTERS/Ed Sykes
ETX Capital traders react as they watch the results for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain�s general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police stand guard as votes are counted for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Ballot boxes arrive for counting, at a counting centre for Britain's general election, in Brighton. REUTERS/Admore
Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain�s general election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Party activists observe ballots being tallied at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings.more
ETX Capital traders react as they watch the results for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A voter leaves a polling station in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Jeremy Corbyn leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Two women wait to vote outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The Fox and Hounds public house is used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common, Watlington. REUTERmore
Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, waves after voting in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, arrives at a polling station in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrewmore
A police officer stands on duty outside a polling station in Tower Hamlets, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Sophie Cook, the Labour Party candidate for East Worthing & Shoreham, a transgender candidate to stand for Parmore
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A schoolboy walks past a polling station in Romford, east London. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
