Comey testifies

Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who is not on the committee, watches as former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who is not on the committee, watches as former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara listens during former FBI Director James Comey's appearance before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara listens during former FBI Director James Comey's appearance before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) (L), Susan Collins (R-ME) (R) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) (rear) arrive for former FBI Director James Comey's appearance before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) (L), Susan Collins (R-ME) (R) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) (rear) arrive for former FBI Director James Comey's appearance before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former Federal Bureau of Investigations Director James Comey departs after testifying before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Former Federal Bureau of Investigations Director James Comey departs after testifying before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, speaks to the news media after the congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, at the National Press Club in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, speaks to the news media after the congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, at the National Press Club in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Mark Warner (D-VA) (L) talks with Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) during former FBI Director James Comey's appearance before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Mark Warner (D-VA) (L) talks with Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) during former FBI Director James Comey's appearance before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former FBI Director James Comey is shown on a television at a breakfast restaurant in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Former FBI Director James Comey is shown on a television at a breakfast restaurant in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) (L) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) attend a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) (L) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) attend a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Federal Bureau of Investigations Director James Comey departs after testifying before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Former Federal Bureau of Investigations Director James Comey departs after testifying before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former FBI Director James Comey shakes hands with chairman U.S. Senator Richard Burr during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former FBI Director James Comey shakes hands with chairman U.S. Senator Richard Burr during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senators James Risch (L), RIchard Burr (top-R) and Marco Rubio listen as former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senators James Risch (L), RIchard Burr (top-R) and Marco Rubio listen as former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man watches a television showing former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, in Tonic bar in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A man watches a television showing former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, in Tonic bar in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in before testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in before testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People wait in line hours ahead of time for the start of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People wait in line hours ahead of time for the start of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 6月 9日
The road to Raqqa

The Syrian Democratic Forces launch their assault to capture Raqqa, Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

2017年 6月 9日
Britain votes

Britons head to the polls in a snap election predicted to give Prime Minister Theresa May a larger parliamentary majority.

2017年 6月 8日
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...

2017年 6月 8日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

