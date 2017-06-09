Comey testifies
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol more
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernmore
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who is not on the committee, watches as former FBI Director James Comey testifies befmore
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernmore
Former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara listens during former FBI Director James Comey's appearance before a Senatemore
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearingmore
Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) (L), Susan Collins (R-ME) (R) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) (rear) arrive for formermore
Former Federal Bureau of Investigations Director James Comey departs after testifying before a closed session more
President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, speaks to the news media after the congressional temore
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERSmore
Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Mark Warner (D-VA) (L) talks with Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) dumore
Former FBI Director James Comey is shown on a television at a breakfast restaurant in Oceanside, California. Rmore
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Wamore
Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) (L) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) attend a Senate Intelligence Committee hemore
Former Federal Bureau of Investigations Director James Comey departs after testifying before a closed session more
Former FBI Director James Comey shakes hands with chairman U.S. Senator Richard Burr during a Senate Intelligemore
Former FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitmore
Senators James Risch (L), RIchard Burr (top-R) and Marco Rubio listen as former FBI Director James Comey testimore
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Wamore
A man watches a television showing former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence more
Former FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitmore
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in before testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing omore
People wait in line hours ahead of time for the start of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before a more
