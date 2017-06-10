Teenage protester killed in Venezuela
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A woman holds a torch while sitting next to graffiti depicting 17-year-old protester more
Forensic workers conduct investigations at the place where Neomar Lander died. The government said Neomar Landmore
A woman shouts slogans at the place where Neomar Lander died. A Reuters photographer saw a young man, assumed more
A woman kneels at the place where Neomar Lander died. The sign reads: "No more blood." At least 66 people havemore
Zugeimar Armas, mother of Neomar Lander, is comforted during her son's funeral in Guarenas, Venezuela. REUTERSmore
A woman reacts at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against more
Opposition supporters sit next to graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, as they attend a rally agaimore
Mourners carry the coffin of Neomar Lander during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mourners surround the coffin of Neomar Lander during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mourners of Neomar Lander react during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The writing on the photograph reads "Neomar Lander, hero of the fathemore
A person holds the helmet of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The signs reads "No more deaths". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A paramedic gestures as fellow paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man with his face painted in the national colors attends an event in honor of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Ivan Almore
A mourner hangs a tear-gas mask on a crucifix next to the coffin of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The sign reads "No more killings in Venezuela". REUTERS/Carlos Garciamore
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
