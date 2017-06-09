Photos of the week
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United Stmore
A U.S. border patrol agent patrols a trail along the Rio Grande river at the border between United States and more
A boy looks as he is being rushed to a hospital after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-gmore
Riot security forces catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's governmemore
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russianmore
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Imore
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017more
Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A college graduate holds flowers and a balloon while attending Iftar, a meal Muslims eat after sunset during Rmore
A woman shouts slogans at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally more
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Omid Vahamore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood, June 6, 2more
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates amore
LED lights glow from a cluster of 10 hydroponic climate controlled farms housed in repurposed 320-square-foot more
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching the Agricultural and Livestock Plan 20more
The Soyuz MS-03 capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thmore
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former United States President Barack Obama at a restaurantmore
Participants of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) gather near an electronic screen showimore
Andrea Constand walks from the courtroom after testifying at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomemore
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan Junemore
The road to Raqqa
The Syrian Democratic Forces launch their assault to capture Raqqa, Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
Britain votes
Britons head to the polls in a snap election predicted to give Prime Minister Theresa May a larger parliamentary majority.
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital
A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.