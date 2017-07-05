版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 5日 星期三 20:35 BJT

The Fourth of July

The Empire State Building is seen behind the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Two female members of the Kwahamot Waterski Team hold American flags as they pass the audience during the team's Independence Day waterski show in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Deb Settle comes up for air while competing in the Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest in Key West, Florida. Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Christian Jacobs, whose U.S. Marine father, Christopher, was killed in a training exercise, waits in the rain for remarks by President Trump to military families who have gathered for a Fourth of July picnic on the South Lawn of the White House prior. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Fireworks explode over the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial (R) in celebration of the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the 4th of July holiday in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
The Empire State Building is seen behind the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
President Trump concludes his remarks while First Lady Melania Trump applauds as they welcome military families who have gathered for a Fourth of July picnic on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Balloons fly at the Lincoln Memorial before a fireworks show in celebration of the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
A man dressed as a clown greets onlookers at the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
A girl leaps into the air while watching a fireworks display, in celebration of the upcoming July 4 Independence Day, at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Connecticut. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
A woman holds U.S. flags during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
A woman sun tans on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Local residents watch a fireworks display at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Connecticut. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
A boy plays inside the Lincoln Memorial before a fireworks show in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Boats are silhouetted as fireworks explode marking Independence Day in Stonington, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
A man dressed as a mermaid rides a horse during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
A girl holds a U.S. flag watching a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
A person in a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume walks the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' route during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Michael O'Kane (R), 15, emerges from the ocean wearing patriotic swim trunks after surfing in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Independence Day decorations are sold at a supermarket in Manchester, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
People march during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
U.S. flags are displayed on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
A couple walks towards the ocean in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
