North Korea tests first ICBM

Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. "He, with a broad smile on his face, told officials, scientists and technicians that the U.S. would be displeased ... as it was given a 'package of gifts' on its 'Independence Day'," KCNA said. Kim ordered them to "frequently send big and small 'gift packages' to the Yankees," it added. KCNA/via REUTERS

