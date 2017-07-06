版本:
Training the Afghan National Army

A U.S. Navy Corpsman and U.S. soldier take part in a helicopter Medevac exercise. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 7日
A U.S. Navy Corpsman takes part in a helicopter Medevac exercise. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 7日
U.S. Marines keep watch while others attend training with Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 6日
A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers during a training in Helmand province. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
A U.S. Marine prepares a mine clearance exercise with Afghan National Army soldiers as part of training operations in Helmand. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
A U.S. Marine stands next to an Afghan National Army soldier during training. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
A U.S. Marine explains the use of controls for a remote mine clearance robot. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
A U.S. Marine talks with Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
A U.S. Marine walks near Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
U.S. Marines get briefed before a training with Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers during a training exercise. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
U.S. Marines explain the use of mine clearance robots. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
A U.S. Marine advises Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
U.S. Marines watch Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
A U.S. Marine talks with Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
U.S. Marines watch Afghan National Army soldiers. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers during training in Helmand province. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2017年 7月 5日
