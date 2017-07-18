版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 18日 星期二 23:30 BJT

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
1 / 24
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces runs for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan Army's special forces runs for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the milimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces runs for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
2 / 24
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan Army's special forces holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in the mimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
3 / 24
Members of the Libyan Army's special forces run for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan Army's special forces run for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the militamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Members of the Libyan Army's special forces run for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
4 / 24
Members of the Libyan Army's special forces take cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan Army's special forces take cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the militantsmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Members of the Libyan Army's special forces take cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
5 / 24
A tank belonging to Libyan National Army fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A tank belonging to Libyan National Army fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' lasmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
A tank belonging to Libyan National Army fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
6 / 24
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan Army's special forces holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in the mimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
7 / 24
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces rests during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan Army's special forces rests during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' lamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces rests during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
8 / 24
A member of Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A member of Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
9 / 24
Clashes between special forces of the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Clashes between special forces of the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Femore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Clashes between special forces of the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
10 / 24
A member of Libyan National Army (LNA) runs for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of Libyan National Army (LNA) runs for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A member of Libyan National Army (LNA) runs for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
11 / 24
Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) carry ammunition during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) carry ammunition during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) carry ammunition during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
12 / 24
A tank belonging to special forces from the Libyan army clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A tank belonging to special forces from the Libyan army clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Emore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
A tank belonging to special forces from the Libyan army clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
13 / 24
A member of the Libyan army's special forces fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan army's special forces fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A member of the Libyan army's special forces fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
14 / 24
Destroyed building from clashes between the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Destroyed building from clashes between the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omranmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Destroyed building from clashes between the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
15 / 24
Members of the Libyan army's special forces clash with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan army's special forces clash with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Members of the Libyan army's special forces clash with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
16 / 24
A tank belonging to special forces from the Libyan army clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A tank belonging to special forces from the Libyan army clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Emore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
A tank belonging to special forces from the Libyan army clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
17 / 24
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
18 / 24
Destroyed building from clashes between the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Destroyed building from clashes between the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omranmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Destroyed building from clashes between the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
19 / 24
Smoke rises from clashes between special forces of the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Smoke rises from clashes between special forces of the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Smoke rises from clashes between special forces of the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
20 / 24
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
21 / 24
A tank belonging to special forces of the Libyan army enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A tank belonging to special forces of the Libyan army enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
A tank belonging to special forces of the Libyan army enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
22 / 24
A member of the Libyan army's special forces holds a RPG during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan army's special forces holds a RPG during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A member of the Libyan army's special forces holds a RPG during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
23 / 24
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist mimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuela's symphony of protests

下一个

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

2017年 7月 18日
Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'

Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'

A counter-terrorism "boot camp" in the occupied West Bank teaches foreign tourists how to deal with a simulated attack on a market.

2017年 7月 18日
From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

More than 7 million Venezuelans voted in an unofficial referendum held by the opposition to heap pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and repudiate his plan to...

2017年 7月 18日
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.

2017年 7月 17日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐