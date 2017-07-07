Deadly deluge in Japan
Destroyed houses are seen at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERmore
Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers walk on wooden debris which were swept away by heavy rain as they conductmore
Local residents cross a destroyed road that is partially covered in floodwater as they evacuate from an isolatmore
Debris which were swept by heavy rain are seen inside a gymnasium at Masue elementary school, where local resimore
A local resident uses a mobile phone to take a photo of a destroyed bridge which was swept away by heavy rain more
A damaged car is seen at an area hit by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Rescue workers walk at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issemore
A chalkboard with messages written on July 5th are stained with mud inside Masue elementary school, where locamore
A resident is rescued by members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) as they are lifted by a helicopter ovmore
Evacuees rest at Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefmore
A car damaged by a swollen river is seen after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERSmore
A local resident reacts as she cleans her house damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/more
Damage vehicles are seen at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERSmore
Local residents walk at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issmore
Debris that were swept by heavy rain are seen inside Masue elementary school, where local residents were tempomore
Damaged cars are seen at Masue elementary school, where local residents were temporary evacuated to, at an aremore
Local residents look at houses damaged by a swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prmore
An area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain is seen in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A firefighter conducts rescue operations in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTmore
Local residents walk in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTmore
A local resident is seen at an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An evacuee uses a mobile phone at Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center in Asakmore
A child walks past a soccer goalpost surrounded by debris and mud which were swept by heavy rain at the playgrmore
Family portraits are displayed inside destroyed houses at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakurmore
A man takes a photo of a road damaged by swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefemore
A local resident walks in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REmore
Cars damaged by swollen river are seen after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Imore
An evacuee takes a rest in Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center In Asakura, Fumore
A woman is seen at an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefectumore
Local residents react in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers use a bulldozer to remove debris on a street which were swept by heavy ramore
Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers walk on wooden debris which were swept away by heavy rain as they conductmore
A police officer conducts search and rescue operation in the rain at an area hit by heavy rain at Yamada distrmore
Local residents walk past a soccer goalpost surrounded by debris and mud which were swept by heavy rain at themore
A page from a student yearbook, which is stained with mud, is seen at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki distrimore
