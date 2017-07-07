Photos of the week
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a more
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declarationmore
Riot police, holding a sword, clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) duringmore
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul, Iraq July 3, 2more
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science more
A flooded road with fallen rocks is pictured in Hita in Oita Prefecture, Japan, after torrential rain hits, inmore
Crocodiles eat chicken heads at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Athitmore
A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama,more
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hambumore
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq July more
Amiruddin Shah, 16, takes part in a practice session at a dance academy in Mumbai, India, July 4, 2017. REUTERmore
Grime artist Rage, MC of Slew Dem Crew, performs during a radio show in central London, Britain, September 10,more
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they visit more
A woman rides a horse as the pack of riders passes. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) run across a street in Raqqa, Syria July 3, 2017. REmore
President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in more
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul, Iraq July 2more
A U.S. Navy Corpsman and U.S. soldier take part in a helicopter Medevac exercise in Helmand province, Afghanismore
People watch the launch of the Long March-5 Y2 rocket from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainamore
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.