版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 10日 星期一 21:10 BJT

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

A young man walks with a Turkish national flag on a huge banner during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day-long protest, dubbed "Justice March", against the detention of the party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey. The word in red means "justice". REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A young man walks with a Turkish national flag on a huge banner during a rally to mark the end of the main oppmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
A young man walks with a Turkish national flag on a huge banner during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day-long protest, dubbed "Justice March", against the detention of the party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey. The word in red means "justice". REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 25
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets people during a rally to mark the end of his 25-day long protest, dubbed "Justice March", against the detention of the party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets people during a rally tomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets people during a rally to mark the end of his 25-day long protest, dubbed "Justice March", against the detention of the party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
2 / 25
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leadmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
3 / 25
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party, and his wife Selvi greet people during a rally to mark the end of his 25-day long protest. A poster of modern Turkey's founder Ataturk is seen in the background. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party, and his wife Selvi greet people durinmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party, and his wife Selvi greet people during a rally to mark the end of his 25-day long protest. A poster of modern Turkey's founder Ataturk is seen in the background. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
4 / 25
Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. Placards read "Justice". REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks on the final stage of his 2more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. Placards read "Justice". REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
5 / 25
People carry a huge Turkish flag during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People carry a huge Turkish flag during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Parmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
People carry a huge Turkish flag during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 25
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu wave national flags from their apartments as he walks. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu wave national flagsmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu wave national flags from their apartments as he walks. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 25
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk. REUTERS/Osmmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 25
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans during the 23rd day. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans durinmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans during the 23rd day. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
9 / 25
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks flanked by his supporters during the 24th day of a protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks flanked by his supporters dmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks flanked by his supporters during the 24th day of a protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
10 / 25
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25 days of protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leadmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25 days of protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 25
A man waves Turkey's national flag as supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 23rd day of a protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A man waves Turkey's national flag as supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A man waves Turkey's national flag as supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 23rd day of a protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
12 / 25
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
13 / 25
A supporter of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's waves a flag during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A supporter of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's waves a flag durmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
A supporter of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's waves a flag during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
14 / 25
People hold up their fists during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People hold up their fists during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
People hold up their fists during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
15 / 25
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
16 / 25
People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
17 / 25
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans as he walks during the 24th day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans as hemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans as he walks during the 24th day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
18 / 25
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leadmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
19 / 25
People wait for Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) as he walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People wait for Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) asmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
People wait for Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) as he walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
20 / 25
People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
21 / 25
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu�s 25 day of protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leadmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu�s 25 day of protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
22 / 25
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu poses in front of a road sign that shows his entrance to Istanbul city limits during the 23rd day of protest. REUTERS/Ziya Koseoglu

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu poses in front of a road simore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu poses in front of a road sign that shows his entrance to Istanbul city limits during the 23rd day of protest. REUTERS/Ziya Koseoglu
Close
23 / 25
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 23rd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 23rmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 23rd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
24 / 25
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu greets his supporters as he walks during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu greets his supporters as he walksmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu greets his supporters as he walks during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

下一个

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

2017年 7月 7日
Caught in teargas in Caracas

Caught in teargas in Caracas

People flee a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan...

2017年 7月 7日
Training the Afghan National Army

Training the Afghan National Army

U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.

2017年 7月 7日
The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.

2017年 7月 5日

精选图集

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.

North Korea holds mass rally

North Korea holds mass rally

Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.

Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands of residents to flee.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Botswana's race of one

Botswana's race of one

Isaac Makwala ran a 200m individual time trial to qualify for the semi-finals, after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of athletes at the World Athletics Championships.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐