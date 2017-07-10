Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest
A young man walks with a Turkish national flag on a huge banner during a rally to mark the end of the main oppmore
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets people during a rally tomore
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leadmore
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party, and his wife Selvi greet people durinmore
Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks on the final stage of his 2more
People carry a huge Turkish flag during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Parmore
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu wave national flagsmore
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk. REUTERS/Osmmore
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans durinmore
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks flanked by his supporters dmore
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leadmore
A man waves Turkey's national flag as supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader more
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nmore
A supporter of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's waves a flag durmore
People hold up their fists during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leamore
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nmore
People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictmore
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans as hemore
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leadmore
People wait for Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) asmore
People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictmore
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leadmore
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu poses in front of a road simore
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 23rmore
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu greets his supporters as he walksmore
下一个
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Caught in teargas in Caracas
People flee a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan...
Training the Afghan National Army
U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.
The Fourth of July
America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.
精选图集
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.
North Korea holds mass rally
Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.
Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town
A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands of residents to flee.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Botswana's race of one
Isaac Makwala ran a 200m individual time trial to qualify for the semi-finals, after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of athletes at the World Athletics Championships.