Celebrations in Mosul
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building fmore
Iraqi Federal police celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses the Iraqi flag in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
An Iraqi girl gestures as she celebrates in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announces victory over Islamic State in Mosul. Iraqi Prime Minister Mediamore
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down as they celebratemore
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds an Islamic State militants flag in the Old City of Mosul. REmore
A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses an old woman in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Federal police hug each other as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is pictured in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down in the Old City of more
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi man carries an Iraqi flag as he celebrates the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Strmore
