Preserved brains found in Spanish grave
Archaeologists excavating a mass grave from Spain's 1936 to 1939 Civil War have found the naturally preserved more
The brains from some of the bodies in the La Pedraja grave were preserved by very specific environmental condimore
Site of the mass grave in the area known as La Pedraja, Burgos. Spain has hundreds of mass graves from the warmore
A drawing depicting the remains of the bodies. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Fernando Serrulla, a forensic anthropologist of the Aranzadi Science Society works at a laboratory in Verin, Smore
Some of the 45 brains saponified found in the mass grave, are seen at a laboratory in Verin, Spain. REUTERS/more
A saponified heart of one of the persons killed in 1936 by forces of the dictator Francisco Franco. REUTERSmore
Fernando Serrulla, a forensic anthropologist of the Aranzadi Science Society. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A portrait of Rafael Martinez (C), one of those killed by forces of the dictator Francisco Franco in 1936 in tmore
Victoria Martinez, daughter of Rafael Martinez, poses with a portrait of her father. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Miguel Angel Martinez, grandson of Rafael Martinez, poses next to the mass grave. REUTERS/Juan Medina
"If only those brains could tell of what happened there," his grandson said. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Forensic anthropologist Fernando Serrulla prepares to show one of the 45 brains. REUTERS/Juan Medina
"Naturally preserved brains are very rare," Serrulla said. "There are only around 100 documented cases in the more
A placard showing the names of those killed next to the mass grave in the area known as of La Pedraja, Burgos.more
