Testing THAAD
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaskmore
The THAAD weapon system intercepts a threat-representative intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) target more
A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. A ground-based missile defense system, THAmore
A THAAD interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo. Lockheed Mamore
A THAAD interceptor (top L) is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. In order to hit the mainland Unitemore
Lockheed Martin's THAAD missile model is displayed during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, Octobmore
Military vehicles and containers are seen at a golf course where a THAAD system is deployed, in Seongju, Southmore
A THAAD interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo. Earlier thimore
A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. John Schilling, a contributor to 38 North,more
下一个
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.
The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.
The role of the president's eldest son in his election campaign.
China's first aircraft carrier
China's first aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong, its latest show of growing military might at a time of rising regional tension.
Venezuela's 100th day of protest
Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.