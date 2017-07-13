版本:
Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies

Liu Xiaobo makes a point during a March 1995 file photo. Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, who was being treated for late-stage liver cancer, died on Thursday of multiple organ failure at age 61, the government said, having not been allowed to leave the country for treatment as he wished. Liu was being treated in a hospital in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang, having been admitted in June after being diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer. REUTERS/Will Burgess/Files

Reuters / 2009年 6月 24日 星期三
Liu Xiaobo makes a point during a March 1995 file photo. Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, who was being treated for late-stage liver cancer, died on Thursday of multiple organ failure at age 61, the government said, having not been allowed to leave the country for treatment as he wished. Liu was being treated in a hospital in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang, having been admitted in June after being diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer. REUTERS/Will Burgess/Files
Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Thorbjoern Jagland looks down at the Nobel certificate and medal on the empty chair where Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo would have sat, as a portrait of Liu is seen in the background, during the ceremony at Oslo City Hall December 10, 2010. Liu, 61, was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power" after he helped write a petition known as "Charter 08" calling for sweeping political reforms. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix Norway/Pool

Reuters / 2010年 12月 10日 星期五
Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Thorbjoern Jagland looks down at the Nobel certificate and medal on the empty chair where Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo would have sat, as a portrait of Liu is seen in the background, during the ceremony at Oslo City Hall December 10, 2010. Liu, 61, was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power" after he helped write a petition known as "Charter 08" calling for sweeping political reforms. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix Norway/Pool
Liu Xia, wife of Liu Xiaobo, looks out of a car window after a trial outside a court in the Huairou district of Beijing June 9, 2013. The court sentenced Liu Hui, brother-in-law of Liu Xiaobo, to 11 years in prison on charges of fraud in a case that rights activists have called another example of official retribution on the Liu family. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / 2013年 6月 9日 星期日
Liu Xia, wife of Liu Xiaobo, looks out of a car window after a trial outside a court in the Huairou district of Beijing June 9, 2013. The court sentenced Liu Hui, brother-in-law of Liu Xiaobo, to 11 years in prison on charges of fraud in a case that rights activists have called another example of official retribution on the Liu family. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Liu Xiaobo is seen in this undated photo released by his families. His wife, Liu Xia, had told Reuters previously that her husband wanted to dedicate the Nobel prize to those who died in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown. "He said this prize should go to all the victims of June 4," Liu Xia said, after she was allowed to visit him in jail following the announcement of the prize. "He felt sad, quite upset. He cried. He felt it was hard to deal with." Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Liu Xiaobo is seen in this undated photo released by his families. His wife, Liu Xia, had told Reuters previously that her husband wanted to dedicate the Nobel prize to those who died in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown. "He said this prize should go to all the victims of June 4," Liu Xia said, after she was allowed to visit him in jail following the announcement of the prize. "He felt sad, quite upset. He cried. He felt it was hard to deal with." Handout via REUTERS
Pro-democracy activists mourn the death of Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2017. Despite being given multiple forms of treatment, his illness had continued to worsen, the Shenyang Bureau of Justice said in a statement. Rights groups and Western governments had urged China to allow Liu and his wife, Liu Xia, to leave the country to be treated abroad, as Liu had said he wanted. But the government had warned repeatedly against interference and said Liu was being treated by renowned Chinese cancer experts. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Pro-democracy activists mourn the death of Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2017. Despite being given multiple forms of treatment, his illness had continued to worsen, the Shenyang Bureau of Justice said in a statement. Rights groups and Western governments had urged China to allow Liu and his wife, Liu Xia, to leave the country to be treated abroad, as Liu had said he wanted. But the government had warned repeatedly against interference and said Liu was being treated by renowned Chinese cancer experts. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A picture of Liu Xiaobo is seen at an exhibition at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo December 10, 2010. During a hunger strike days before the Chinese army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement on June 4, 1989, the man who would become China's best known dissident, Liu Xiaobo, declared: "We have no enemies." When being tried in 2009 on charges of inciting subversion of state power for helping write Charter 08 - a pro-democracy manifesto calling for an end to one-party rule - Liu reaffirmed: "I have no enemies and no hatred." REUTERS/Berit Roald/ Scanpix Norway

Reuters / 2010年 12月 10日 星期五
A picture of Liu Xiaobo is seen at an exhibition at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo December 10, 2010. During a hunger strike days before the Chinese army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement on June 4, 1989, the man who would become China's best known dissident, Liu Xiaobo, declared: "We have no enemies." When being tried in 2009 on charges of inciting subversion of state power for helping write Charter 08 - a pro-democracy manifesto calling for an end to one-party rule - Liu reaffirmed: "I have no enemies and no hatred." REUTERS/Berit Roald/ Scanpix Norway
Members of the Australian Tibetan community stand together as they hold placards during a candlelight vigil for Liu Xiaobo outside the Chinese consulate in Sydney, Australia, July 12, 2017. Liu had been a thorn in Beijing's side since 1989, when he helped negotiate a deal to allow protesters to leave Tiananmen Square before troops and tanks rolled in. "Using the law to promote rights can only have a limited impact when the judiciary is not independent," Liu told Reuters in 2006, when he was under house arrest, in comments typical of those that have angered the government. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Members of the Australian Tibetan community stand together as they hold placards during a candlelight vigil for Liu Xiaobo outside the Chinese consulate in Sydney, Australia, July 12, 2017. Liu had been a thorn in Beijing's side since 1989, when he helped negotiate a deal to allow protesters to leave Tiananmen Square before troops and tanks rolled in. "Using the law to promote rights can only have a limited impact when the judiciary is not independent," Liu told Reuters in 2006, when he was under house arrest, in comments typical of those that have angered the government. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Members of the European Parliament wear tee shirts with the slogan "Free Liu Xiaobo" as they take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, November 23, 2010. Charter 08 alarmed the Communist Party more for the 350 signatures -- dignitaries from all walks of life -- he collected than its content, political analysts said. The manifesto was modelled on the Charter 77 petition that became a rallying call for the human rights movement in communist Czechoslovakia in 1977. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / 2010年 11月 23日 星期二
Members of the European Parliament wear tee shirts with the slogan "Free Liu Xiaobo" as they take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, November 23, 2010. Charter 08 alarmed the Communist Party more for the 350 signatures -- dignitaries from all walks of life -- he collected than its content, political analysts said. The manifesto was modelled on the Charter 77 petition that became a rallying call for the human rights movement in communist Czechoslovakia in 1977. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A supporter of Liu Xiaobo is pushed into a police car after scuffling with officers outside the courthouse where Liu is on trial in Beijing December 23, 2009. Liu had ceaselessly campaigned for the rights of the Tiananmen Mothers of victims of the crackdown. He was much better known abroad than at home due to a government ban on internet and state media discussion of the Tiananmen protests, and of him, aside from the odd editorial condemning him. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2009年 12月 23日 星期三
A supporter of Liu Xiaobo is pushed into a police car after scuffling with officers outside the courthouse where Liu is on trial in Beijing December 23, 2009. Liu had ceaselessly campaigned for the rights of the Tiananmen Mothers of victims of the crackdown. He was much better known abroad than at home due to a government ban on internet and state media discussion of the Tiananmen protests, and of him, aside from the odd editorial condemning him. REUTERS/David Gray
Hong Kong legislator and activist Leung Kwok-hung, also known as "Long Hair", gestures after being detained by police at a protest demanding the release of Liu Xiaobo, during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2017. Liu was considered a moderate by fellow dissidents and international rights groups. But they say the Communist Party is insecure and paranoid, fearing anyone or anything that it perceives as a threat to stability. In 2003, Liu wrote an essay, calling for the embalmed corpse of Chairman Mao Zedong to be removed from a mausoleum on Tiananmen Square. Mao is still a demigod to many in China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
Hong Kong legislator and activist Leung Kwok-hung, also known as "Long Hair", gestures after being detained by police at a protest demanding the release of Liu Xiaobo, during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2017. Liu was considered a moderate by fellow dissidents and international rights groups. But they say the Communist Party is insecure and paranoid, fearing anyone or anything that it perceives as a threat to stability. In 2003, Liu wrote an essay, calling for the embalmed corpse of Chairman Mao Zedong to be removed from a mausoleum on Tiananmen Square. Mao is still a demigod to many in China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy lawmakers wear paper masks of Liu Xiaobo during a motion debate demanding his release inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong January 13, 2010. Over the years, Liu won numerous human rights and free speech awards from organisations including Reporters Without Borders, Human Rights Watch and Hong Kong's Human Rights Press Awards. His books have been published in Germany, Japan, the United States, Hong Kong and Taiwan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2010年 1月 13日 星期三
Pro-democracy lawmakers wear paper masks of Liu Xiaobo during a motion debate demanding his release inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong January 13, 2010. Over the years, Liu won numerous human rights and free speech awards from organisations including Reporters Without Borders, Human Rights Watch and Hong Kong's Human Rights Press Awards. His books have been published in Germany, Japan, the United States, Hong Kong and Taiwan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Workers prepare the Nobel Peace Prize laureate exhibition "I Have No Enemies" for Liu Xiaobo at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo December 9, 2010. A hero to many in the West, Liu was branded a traitor by Chinese nationalists. He had come under fire from nationalists for his comments in a 2006 interview with Hong Kong's now-defunct Open magazine in which he said China would "need 300 years of colonisation for it to become like what Hong Kong is today". The government considered him a criminal. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2010年 12月 9日 星期四
Workers prepare the Nobel Peace Prize laureate exhibition "I Have No Enemies" for Liu Xiaobo at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo December 9, 2010. A hero to many in the West, Liu was branded a traitor by Chinese nationalists. He had come under fire from nationalists for his comments in a 2006 interview with Hong Kong's now-defunct Open magazine in which he said China would "need 300 years of colonisation for it to become like what Hong Kong is today". The government considered him a criminal. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An image of Liu Xiaobo is projected on a hotel in the centre of Oslo following the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2010年 12月 11日 星期六
An image of Liu Xiaobo is projected on a hotel in the centre of Oslo following the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Liu Xia, the wife of Liu Xiaobo, holds a photo of her husband during an interview in Beijing October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / 2010年 10月 8日 星期五
Liu Xia, the wife of Liu Xiaobo, holds a photo of her husband during an interview in Beijing October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A pro-democracy protester cries during the live broadcast of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Hong Kong's Charter Garden December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2010年 12月 10日 星期五
A pro-democracy protester cries during the live broadcast of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Hong Kong's Charter Garden December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Liu Xia, wife of Liu Xiaobo, wipes her eyes as she speaks during an interview in Beijing June 24, 2009. Liu Xia had been living under house arrest since her husband won the Nobel prize, but had been allowed to visit him in prison about once a month. She suffers from depression. She was allowed to be with him in the hospital where he spent his last days. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2009年 6月 24日 星期三
Liu Xia, wife of Liu Xiaobo, wipes her eyes as she speaks during an interview in Beijing June 24, 2009. Liu Xia had been living under house arrest since her husband won the Nobel prize, but had been allowed to visit him in prison about once a month. She suffers from depression. She was allowed to be with him in the hospital where he spent his last days. REUTERS/David Gray
Chinese artist Ai Wei Wei (C) walks past police as he arrives to give support to Liu Xiaobo, outside the courthouse where Liu is on trial in Beijing December 23, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2009年 12月 23日 星期三
Chinese artist Ai Wei Wei (C) walks past police as he arrives to give support to Liu Xiaobo, outside the courthouse where Liu is on trial in Beijing December 23, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
Policewomen take video and photographs of journalists outside the courthouse where Liu Xiaobo is on trial in Beijing December 23, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2009年 12月 23日 星期三
Policewomen take video and photographs of journalists outside the courthouse where Liu Xiaobo is on trial in Beijing December 23, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
A policeman holds the microphone cable of a television media crew as he tries to stop them from running towards the court where the appeal verdict of Liu Hui, is announced, in the Huairou district of Beijing August 16, 2013. A Chinese court rejected an appeal by Liu Hui, the brother-in-law of Liu Xiaobo, upholding his 11-year sentence on fraud charges, a case seen as another example of official retribution on the Liu family. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / 2013年 8月 16日 星期五
A policeman holds the microphone cable of a television media crew as he tries to stop them from running towards the court where the appeal verdict of Liu Hui, is announced, in the Huairou district of Beijing August 16, 2013. A Chinese court rejected an appeal by Liu Hui, the brother-in-law of Liu Xiaobo, upholding his 11-year sentence on fraud charges, a case seen as another example of official retribution on the Liu family. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A pro-democracy activist shaves her head during a protest to call for the release of Liu Xia, wife of Liu Xiaobo, in Hong Kong February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2014年 2月 14日 星期五
A pro-democracy activist shaves her head during a protest to call for the release of Liu Xia, wife of Liu Xiaobo, in Hong Kong February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A visitor stands in front of a photograph of Liu Xiaobo carrying a puppet, taken by his wife Liu Xia, during her photo exhibition in Hong Kong June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2012年 6月 9日 星期六
A visitor stands in front of a photograph of Liu Xiaobo carrying a puppet, taken by his wife Liu Xia, during her photo exhibition in Hong Kong June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester holds an image of Liu Xiaobo outside of the Chinese Embassy in Oslo December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2010年 12月 10日 星期五
A protester holds an image of Liu Xiaobo outside of the Chinese Embassy in Oslo December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pro-democracy activists continue their sit-in demanding the release of Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Pro-democracy activists continue their sit-in demanding the release of Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester holds a portrait of Liu Xiaobo as she step on portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a candlelight vigil demanding the release of Liu, ahead of 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
A protester holds a portrait of Liu Xiaobo as she step on portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a candlelight vigil demanding the release of Liu, ahead of 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
